Call for Entries for New M.F.K. Fisher Prize for Excellence in Food & Culture Media

Call for entries is open for Les Dames d'Escoffier International 2021 M.F.K. Fisher Prize for Food & Culture Media

"We are excited to recognize content creators who are inspiring and educating others about food and culture," said LDEI President Judy Hollis-Jones. "The M.F.K. Fisher Prize is at the core of our mission as an organization: to recognize and support excellence in food and culture through all tiers of the industry (food, beverage and hospitality)."

Entries of works published or aired in calendar year 2020 will be accepted through Thur., March 15, via the LDEI website, with a $75 entry fee, with an early-bird fee of $50 for entries submitted by Feb. 1. Click here for complete rules and entry information. Winners will be notified by Sept. 30, 2021.

Mary Frances Kennedy Fisher is regarded as the mother of American food writing. Her compelling prose and keen observations on food and culture continue to inspire generations of readers, writers, cooks and eaters.

LDEI is an international organization of women leaders who create a supportive culture in their communities to achieve excellence in the food, beverage and hospitality fields. To do this, 2,400 members in 43 chapters worldwide provide leadership, educational opportunities and philanthropy within their communities. For more information, visit LDEI.org and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Linked-in and Twitter.

SOURCE Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI)

