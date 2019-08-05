'Call For Entries' For The 47th Annie Awards Opens August 5th

BURBANK, Calif., Aug. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --The International Animated Film Society, ASIFA-Hollywood, announced its 'Call for Entries' for the 47th Annual Annie Awards™ to begin on Monday, August 5. Honoring excellence in the field of animation, the Annie Awards™ will be presented in 10 Production categories (Best Feature, Broadcast Production, Short Film, Virtual Reality, etc.) and 22 Achievement categories (Best Animation, Direction, Production Design, Music, Voice Acting, etc.). Additionally, up to 5 honorary awards may also be granted for lifetime accomplishments, philanthropy, technical advances, special achievement and meritorious service.

The 47th Annual Annie Awards™ ceremony will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at UCLA's Royce Hall.

Beginning next Monday, review the rules and submit your projects at submissions.annieawards.org. Entries submitted for consideration will be from animated productions that were released in the United States between January 1, 2019 and December 31, 2019. Exceptions are commercials, short subjects, special projects and student films, which can qualify with or without United States releases. Submissions close on Friday, November 1, 2019 at 5pm PST.

The deadline to become an Annie Awards Sponsor and to reserve advertising space in the program book, to join ASIFA-Hollywood or to renew membership is Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 5 p.m., PST.

Now through September 15, 2019, ASIFA-Hollywood is also conducting the 47th Annual Annie Awards™ Call for Nominating Committee Judges. All judges, whether they have applied in the past or are enrolling for the first time, will need to submit a new application. To be considered for a nominating committee, judges do not need to be ASIFA-Hollywood members, but must have an established career in animation and exemplary professional credentials in at least one of the Annie Award categories. Individuals in the animation community, who are interested in being a nomination committee judge, will find the application at members.asifa-hollywood.org/judge-application. August 5th also marks the start of ASIFA-Hollywood's Annual Membership Drive.

Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, and in whose name the philanthropic June Foray Award was established, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for the past four decades. ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it.

Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA, supports a range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, Animation Educators Forum, animated film preservation, special events, scholarships and screenings.

For up-to-the minute details and information on the 47th Annie Awards™, please visit annieawards.org. For information on ASIFA-Hollywood, please visit asifa-hollywood.org.

