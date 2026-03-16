Call for Entries: Globee® Awards for Business Invite Local and Small Businesses Across the United States to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing business achievements from local and small companies across industries—from neighborhood enterprises to growing organizations making a difference in their communities

SAN FRANCISCO, March 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards for Business, part of the Globee Awards' portfolio of merit-based and data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide participation, are now accepting entries and invite local and small businesses across the United States to nominate their achievements.

Local and small businesses interested in nominating their achievements may learn more and submit entries at: https://globeeawards.com/business-awards/

The program recognizes the accomplishments of businesses that demonstrate initiative, innovation, leadership, and service in their industries and communities. Local businesses and small companies from all sectors—including retail, services, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, education, technology, nonprofit organizations, and other industries—are encouraged to showcase their achievements.

The Globee® Awards for Business recognize achievements of all sizes. Whether it is launching a new product or service, improving customer experience, expanding operations, supporting the local community, introducing creative solutions, or demonstrating operational excellence, businesses are invited to share the milestones that make their organizations unique.

All entries are evaluated through a structured and transparent scoring process by qualified industry professionals and business leaders serving as volunteer judges. Winners are determined based on the average scores provided by the judging panel.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business recognition programs with worldwide acceptance and industry-wide participation. Across ten award programs, achievements by individuals, teams, products and services, companies, brands, and government organizations are evaluated through independent peer review conducted by qualified industry professionals and business leaders worldwide.

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SOURCE Globee Awards