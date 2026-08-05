The 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership Invite Human Resources Leadership Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global leadership achievements that strengthen workplaces, develop talent, improve employee experiences, and create measurable organizational impact

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 14th Annual Globee® Awards for Leadership, inviting human resources leadership achievement nominations from organizations and professionals worldwide.

Learn more at: https://globeeawards.com/leadership/

The program welcomes nominations representing achievements in talent acquisition, employee engagement, leadership development, learning and development, workforce planning, performance management, organizational development, compensation and benefits, employee experience, workplace culture, diversity and inclusion initiatives, HR technology, artificial intelligence in human resources, workforce transformation, change management, and other leadership initiatives that demonstrate measurable workplace and business impact.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

Submissions may represent achievements from individual professionals, leadership teams, human resources departments, people operations teams, talent management groups, learning and development organizations, centers of excellence, and cross-functional initiatives responsible for improving workplace performance and organizational success.

The Globee® Awards for Leadership recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communications, and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful human resources leadership achievements at every level have the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations and professionals worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #LeadershipAwards #HumanResources #HRLeadership #PeopleOperations #TalentManagement #EmployeeExperience #WorkplaceLeadership #BusinessLeadership #GlobalRecognition

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SOURCE Globee Awards