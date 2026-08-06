The 23rd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity Invite Enterprise Security Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing local, regional, and global achievements that strengthen enterprise cybersecurity, cyber resilience, risk management, and organizational security across industries

SAN FRANCISCO, August 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are currently being accepted for the 23rd Annual Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, inviting organizations worldwide to nominate their enterprise cybersecurity achievements for consideration.

Learn more and apply at: https://globeeawards.com/cybersecurity/

Tracing its origins to the Info Security Products Guide, established more than two decades ago to increase awareness of cybersecurity products and services, the program has evolved into a global recognition platform celebrating cybersecurity achievements across industries and markets worldwide.

The program welcomes nominations representing achievements across enterprise cybersecurity strategy, cloud security, identity and access management, zero trust, security operations, threat detection and response, governance, risk and compliance (GRC), data protection, application security, network security, endpoint protection, managed security services, artificial intelligence-powered cybersecurity, enterprise security architecture, vulnerability management, incident response, operational technology security, and other cybersecurity initiatives that demonstrate measurable business and organizational impact.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

The Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communications, and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful enterprise cybersecurity accomplishments have the opportunity to be recognized regardless of organization size or geographic reach.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

Follow: @globeeawards

Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #CybersecurityAwards #EnterpriseCybersecurity #CloudSecurity #ZeroTrust #CyberResilience #InformationSecurity #CyberDefense #RiskManagement #GlobalRecognition

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SOURCE Globee Awards