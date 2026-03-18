Call for Entries: Globee® Awards for Pioneers Invite Organizations Worldwide to Nominate Breakthrough Achievements

Recognizing business achievements from local and small companies across industries—from neighborhood enterprises to growing organizations making a difference in their communities

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, today announced a global call for entries for the Globee® Awards for Pioneers, inviting organizations, teams, and individuals from around the world to nominate their breakthrough achievements and forward-thinking innovations.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com

The Globee® Awards for Pioneers celebrate those who are shaping the future—recognizing trailblazers who introduce new ideas, challenge conventional thinking, and create meaningful impact across industries. Organizations worldwide, including startups, enterprises, public sector entities, and non-profits, are encouraged to participate.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that pioneering work at every level has the opportunity to be recognized—from emerging innovators to established leaders driving transformation on a global scale.

Eligible nominations may include groundbreaking products and services, innovative technologies, visionary leadership, new business models, and impactful initiatives that demonstrate originality, courage, and measurable results.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements and innovations across multiple industries and sectors. With participation from organizations and professionals around the globe, the awards honor excellence through a data-driven evaluation process.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards