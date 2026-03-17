Call for Entries: Globee® Awards Invite Organizations Worldwide, Including Across South Asia, to Nominate Their Achievements

Recognizing business achievements from local and small companies across industries—from neighborhood enterprises to growing organizations making a difference in their communities

SAN FRANCISCO, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, today announced a call for entries inviting organizations, teams, and individuals from around the world—including those across South Asia—to submit their achievements for recognition.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com

Organizations operating across South Asia, as well as multinational companies and global enterprises with a presence in the region, are encouraged to participate alongside peers worldwide. The awards are open to organizations of all sizes, including startups, private and public companies, and government and non-profit entities.

The Globee® Awards recognize excellence across a wide range of categories, including business, innovation, technology, leadership, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, impact, excellence, and more. These recognitions are delivered through 10 specialized awards programs, each designed to highlight achievements across different areas of business and industry. Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful work at every level has the opportunity to be recognized.

Participants benefit from a data-driven evaluation process conducted by experienced professionals from diverse industries worldwide. Winners receive global recognition, verified eCertificates, and the opportunity to showcase their achievements to an international audience.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements and innovations across multiple industries and sectors. With participation from organizations and professionals around the globe, the awards honor excellence through a data-driven evaluation process.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards