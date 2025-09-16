Call for Entries: MotorTrend, QNX, and Vector Announce Fourth Annual Software-Defined Vehicle Innovator Awards

Vector Joins as First-Time Partner Alongside Returning Sponsor QNX to Bring Strategic Visions for Future of SDV to Life Through MotorTrend's 2026 Awards

Nominations Open Through October 15

LOS ANGELES and STUTTGART, Germany and WATERLOO, ON, Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- MotorTrend , one of the world's leading automotive media brands, in conjunction with QNX , a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), whose technology is used by countless automakers around the world, and Vector, a leader in the development of automotive software and tools, today announced the Call for Entries for the fourth annual Software-Defined Vehicle (SDV) Innovator Awards, celebrating the exceptional individuals who are redefining how cars are designed, built, driven, and experienced. Submissions are open now through October 15, 2025.

The SDV Innovator Awards return for their fourth year, presented in partnership with long-standing partner QNX and first-time partner Vector, to showcase the visionaries who are redefining automotive innovation and forming the next chapter of the 120+ year automotive story.

The SDV Innovator Awards stand as the first and only program celebrating the pioneers, leaders, and experts at the forefront of the automotive industry's transformation. Since its inception, the awards program has recognized world-renowned SDV leaders from global automakers and suppliers, including Nvidia, Qualcomm, Mercedes-Benz, Ford, Rivian, Tesla, and Xpeng, for their visionary work in domains like digital cockpit, ADAS, and autonomous driving, which has redefined the future of SDVs and the automotive industry as a whole.

"The automotive industry is rapidly evolving thanks to software-powered digital innovations," said Ed Loh, Group Head of Editorial at MotorTrend. "We are honored to have the continued support of QNX and excited that Vector is joining our program to help celebrate the extraordinary individuals who have contributed to making vehicles smarter, more connected, and more intuitive."

"We're proud to return with MotorTrend for the fourth year of the SDV Innovator Awards," said Carsten Hurasky, SVP Marketing at QNX. "Welcoming Vector as a new partner highlights our shared commitment to driving the future of automotive software. We both look forward to spotlighting the visionary contributors who are not just reshaping how the world moves, but redefining what's possible."

"Collaboration is a key driver for the successful development of software-defined vehicles," said Dr. Matthias Traub, Managing Director at Vector. "The SDV Innovator Awards serve as an excellent platform to recognize technically outstanding contributions. With our first-time participation, Vector is deepening its long-standing partnership with QNX and contributing its expertise to jointly drive SDV technologies forward in cooperation with MotorTrend."

Starting today, nominations are open for the following three SDV Innovator Awards categories:

Pioneer : Recognizing individuals who have demonstrably broken new ground within the SDV space through research, development, and application of new automotive software.

: Recognizing individuals who have demonstrably broken new ground within the SDV space through research, development, and application of new automotive software. Leader : Honoring exceptional individuals in senior management positions who are leading teams that transform the automotive industry through the broad adoption and application of software solutions.

: Honoring exceptional individuals in senior management positions who are leading teams that transform the automotive industry through the broad adoption and application of software solutions. Expert: Celebrating subject matter experts within specific SDV disciplines, such as AI, advanced driver assistance systems, digital cockpit, over-the-air updates, digital entertainment, autonomous technology, and more.

Nominations may be submitted at MotorTrend.com/SDVSurvey now through October 15, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. PT. Submission materials include a brief overview of the nominee's career and contributions to the field of software-defined vehicles. MotorTrend's editorial team will conduct an exclusive and diligent screening process to identify a short list of finalists, which will be announced in November 2025. The winners will then be revealed by MotorTrend during a private VIP ceremony and gala during CES 2026 in Las Vegas on January 6.

About MotorTrend

MotorTrend has chronicled the auto industry's past, present, and future since 1949, catering to in-market shoppers and enthusiasts through authoritative, entertaining storytelling, world-class photography, and engaging video presentations. In addition to in-depth coverage of the latest in automotive technology, reporting on breaking news, and features on the biggest personalities, MotorTrend reviews hundreds of new cars every year, leveraging objective testing and the team's extensive expertise. Its renowned MotorTrend Car of the Year, SUV of the Year, and Truck of the Year awards are also internationally recognized as among the most prestigious in the industry. Follow MotorTrend on X , Instagram , Facebook and LinkedIn .

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides enterprises and governments the intelligent software and services that power the world around us. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company's high-performance foundational software enables major automakers and industrial giants alike to unlock transformative applications, drive new revenue streams and launch innovative business models, all without sacrificing safety, security, and reliability. With a deep heritage in Secure Communications, BlackBerry delivers operational resiliency with a comprehensive, highly secure, and extensively certified portfolio for mobile fortification, mission-critical communications, and critical events management. The company is also a pioneer in leveraging Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning to deliver advanced cybersecurity solutions to its customers.

About QNX

QNX, a division of BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB), enhances the human experience and amplifies technology-driven industries, providing a trusted foundation for software-defined businesses to thrive. The business leads the way in delivering safe and secure operating systems, hypervisors, middleware, solutions, and development tools, along with support and services delivered by trusted embedded software experts. QNX® technology has been deployed in the world's most critical embedded systems, including more than 255 million vehicles on the road today. QNX® software is trusted across industries including automotive, medical devices, industrial controls, robotics, commercial vehicles, rail, and aerospace and defense. Founded in 1980, QNX is headquartered in Ottawa, Canada. Learn more at qnx.com.

About Vector

Vector is a leading solution provider and a trusted partner in the development of software-defined systems. For over 35 years, Vector has empowered OEMs and suppliers worldwide to realize complex electronic products that meet the highest standards of functionality, safety, and efficiency—primarily in the automotive industry, and increasingly in medical technology, IoT, rail, and aerospace. At the core of Vector's portfolio is a comprehensive software ecosystem that seamlessly integrates tools, embedded software, cloud services, and engineering expertise into a high-performance development environment. Driven by technological excellence and close collaboration with customers and partners, Vector delivers tailored solutions that simplify complexity, accelerate development, and enable forward-looking innovation. As an independent company, Vector employs more than 4,500 people across 32 locations worldwide and generated revenues of more than 1 billion euro in 2024. Headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, Vector maintains a global presence with offices in Brazil, China, France, the United Kingdom, India, Italy, Japan, South Korea, Austria, Romania, Sweden, Spain, and the United States.

