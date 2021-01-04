BURBANK, Calif., Jan. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Happy New Year! ASIFA-Hollywood announced its 'Call for Entries' today for the 48th Annual Annie Awards™. For submission rules and information, please visit submissions.annieawards.org. The deadline to submit projects is Monday, February 1, 2021 at 5 p.m. PST.

Honoring excellence in the field of animation, the 48th Annual Annie Awards™ will be presented in 10 Production categories (Best Feature, Best Feature-Independent, Broadcast Production, Short Film, etc.) and 22 Achievement categories (Best Animation, Direction, Production Design, Music, Voice Acting, etc.). Additionally, the honorary juried awards will be recognized during the virtual ceremony for lifetime accomplishments, philanthropy, technical advances and special achievement.

48th ANNIE AWARDS – CALL FOR ENTRIES OPEN TODAY

MONDAY, JANUARY 4, 2021

Entries submitted for consideration will be from animated productions that were released in the United States between January 1, 2020 and December 31, 2020. Exceptions are commercials, short subjects, special projects and student films, which can qualify with or without United States releases.

The deadline to become an Annie Awards Sponsor and to reserve advertising space in the program book and on this year's virtual ceremony broadcast, to join ASIFA-Hollywood or to renew membership is Monday,

March 22, 2021 at 5 p.m. PST.

Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, and in whose name the philanthropic June Foray Award was established, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for the past four decades. ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it.

Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the international organization ASIFA, supports a range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, Animation Educators Forum, animated film preservation, special events, scholarships and screenings.

For up-to-the minute details and information on the 48th Annual Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org. For information on ASIFA-Hollywood, please visit www.asifa-hollywood.org.Contact: Gretchen Houser, Houser PR

P: 562.235.0991

E: [email protected]

SOURCE ASIFA-Hollywood