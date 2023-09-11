'CALL FOR ENTRIES' START TODAY!

51st Annie Awards Set for Saturday, Feb. 17, 2024

BURBANK, Calif., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASIFA-Hollywood announced its Call for Entries today for the 51st Annie Awards™ set for Saturday, February 17, 2024 at UCLA's Royce Hall.

Honoring excellence in the field of animation, the 51st Annie Awards™ cover 37 categories including Animated Feature, Animated Feature-Independent, TV/Media Production, Sponsored Production, Short Subject, and Student Films, along with Achievement and Honorary awards.

To review this year's rules and submit your projects, please visit https://www.annieawards.org. Entries submitted for consideration will be from animated productions that were released in the United States between January 1, 2023, and December 31, 2023. Exceptions, which can submit with or without a United States release, are short subjects, special projects, sponsored productions, student films and grand prize winners from Annie Award qualifying festivals. 

To encourage early submissions, ASIFA-Hollywood has designed a tiered submission fee plan:

  • Early Submission: $150 (September 11 thru October 16)
  • Standard Submission: $200 (October 17 thru November 13)
  • Final Submission: $275 (November 14 thru December 8)

"Last year's 50th anniversary was quite a milestone for the Annie Awards, ASIFA-Hollywood and the worldwide animation community," says Frank Gladstone, ASIFA-Hollywood's executive director. "As we begin our second half-century committed to continued growth and support for our art and, most especially our people, we can look back on how far we've come and how much our industry has changed, but it is even more important to look ahead to the endless possibilities we can expect going forward."

The following are important deadlines during" the 51st Annie Awards™ season:

  • The deadline to become an Annie Awards™ Sponsor is Saturday, January 20, 2024.
  • The deadline to join ASIFA-Hollywood or to renew membership, and to submit voting applications to participate in voting is Saturday, December 31, 2023, 11:59:59 p.m., PST.

Now through October 9, 2023, ASIFA-Hollywood is also conducting its Call for Judges. All judges, whether they have applied in the past or are enrolling for the first time, will need to submit a new application. To be considered for a nominating committee, judges do not need to be a member of ASIFA-Hollywood but must have an established career in animation and exemplary professional credentials in at least one of the Annie Award categories. Individuals in the animation community, who are interested in being a nomination committee judge, will find the application at members.asifa-hollywood.org/judge-application. 

September 11 also kicks off ASIFA-Hollywood's Honorary Juried Award Nominations, now through October 9, 2023, and its Annual Membership Drive which will continue through December 31, 2023.

Created in 1972 by veteran voice talent June Foray, and in whose name the philanthropic June Foray Award was established, the Annie Awards™ have grown in scope and stature for the past five decades. ASIFA-Hollywood is the world's first and foremost professional organization dedicated to promoting the Art of Animation and celebrating the people who create it.

Today, ASIFA-Hollywood, the largest chapter of the Association Internationale du Film d'Animation (International Animated Film Association), supports a range of animation activities and preservation efforts through its membership. Current initiatives include the Animation Archive, Animation Aid Foundation, Animation Educators Forum, animated film preservation, special events, scholarships, and screenings.  

For up-to-the minute details and information on the 51st Annie Awards™, please visit www.annieawards.org. For information on ASIFA-Hollywood, please visit www.asifa-hollywood.org.

