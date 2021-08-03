Call for Entries: Weave Invites Homes Service Professionals to Share Stories of Their Craziest After-Hours Calls

LEHI, Utah, Aug. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Weave, the all-in-one customer communications platform for small business, today announced a social media contest for doctors, dentists, veterinarians, home service providers and other business owners.

Interested applicants can submit a video or written account of the craziest after-hours calls they've received via TikTok, Instagram, Twitter, Facebook or LinkedIn using the hashtag #WeaveAfterHours and then complete the form on the Weave website. The first-place winner will receive $1,000 and the second and third place winners will receive $500 each as a Visa gift card.

"After-hours calls are a part of the job for most home service professionals & small business owners, and it is always fun to look back on these memorable moments," said Roy Banks, CEO of Weave. "We want to engage business owners around these shared experiences — whether to commiserate, share lessons learned or just have a laugh."

Eligible participants can submit entries starting today, Aug. 3, 2021 at 12:00 a.m. Mountain Time (MT) and ends on Aug. 27, 2021 at 11:59 p.m. MT.

Terms and conditions apply. For full contest rules and information, please visit getweave.com/homeservices/contest/. To be considered eligible, all participants must submit their entry through the contest website form here. Winners will be announced in September.

About Weave

Weave is the all-in-one customer communications and engagement platform for small business. From the first phone call to the final invoice and every touchpoint in between, Weave connects the entire customer journey. Weave's software solutions transform how local businesses attract, communicate with and engage customers to grow their business. The first Utah company to join Y Combinator, Weave has set the bar for Utah startup achievement & work culture. In the past year, Weave has been included in the Forbes Cloud 100, Inc. 5000 fastest-growing companies in America, and Glassdoor Best Places to Work. To learn more, visit www.getweave.com/newsroom/

Contact:

Kali Geldis

Director of Communications, Weave

[email protected]

SOURCE Weave

Related Links

http://www.getweave.com

