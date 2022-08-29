Call for entry: Creating Connections.

FULTON, Md., Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The CyberWire, in partnership with Maryland Art Place (MAP), is pleased to announce an open 'Call to Artists'. As an extension of MAP's annual IMPRINT Project, MAP is working with the CyberWire to offer a unique opportunity to female and female identifying visual artists of the greater Baltimore metropolitan area. Collectively, MAP and the CyberWire wish to acquire and possibly commission, time permitting, plus license the image of a work of art. The image of that artwork will be reproduced in a limited edition and presented to the guests of the CyberWire's 2022 Women in Cybersecurity reception on October 20, 2022. Details on how to respond to this call are below. Note: submission deadline is extended through Monday, September 5, 2022.

About Creating Connections.

We live in a time where cyberspace has become inextricably linked to the lives of individuals and organizations of all kinds. Cyberspace is the medium of global commerce and communication, and it is one of the most important factors in the social, political, and technological changes we see occurring today. The CyberWire provides concise and relevant daily briefings on the critical news happening across the global cybersecurity domain. In an industry overloaded with information, we also help individuals and organizations rapidly find the news and information that's important to them.

As the aim of the CyberWire's reception is to facilitate connections among women working in cybersecurity, and would like to acquire a work of art that reflects the theme of "creating connections." Inherent in the idea of connections is the idea of networks—social networks, computer networks and support networks—which may be an important point of departure for acquired or commissioned work. This opportunity is open to female and female identifying artists living and working in the greater Baltimore metropolitan area. The selected artist(s) will be joining a wonderful roster of artists as this program has developed over the last nine years. They are: Claire Girodie (2014), Anna and Caroline Zellhofer (2015'), Lindsey McCulloch (2016), Carmen Martini (2017), Shanthi Chandrasekar (2018), and Jackie Hoystead (2019). Note: there was a break in this program due to Covid.

General guidelines & information.

MAP only accepts 2-d works for reproduction - photography, painting, mixed media or similar welcomed.

All works must be no less than 4 X 4" and no more than 24 X 20".

The reproduction edition will be decided on, and agreed-upon at a later date, but will not exceed 500.

All reproductions will receive a 'chop or seal' noting the CyberWire as the publisher.

All reproductions will be printed on an agreed upon archival fine art paper, expense absorbed by the CyberWire.

**Artist agrees to not reproduce the selected artwork at the agreed-upon dimensions of this project as this will devalue the edition. Likewise, the CyberWire agrees not to reproduce the image after the edition has ended.

The CyberWire will cover scanning fees/photography associated with the reproduction.

Artist agrees to use of artwork image for press and promotional purposes related to this project and event.

Artist will remain the owner of image copyright.

Artist is invited to attend the Women in Cyber Security reception on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the International Spy Museum in Washington, DC.

Benefits to the artist.

The selected artist will benefit in the following ways:

$1,000 Cash Award

Cash Award Increased visibility of the artist's name and artwork through:

Press announcements

Highlighted on MAP and the CyberWire's websites

The gifting of artist reproduction to attendees of the Women in Cyber Security reception

Acknowledgment at Women in Cyber Security reception on October 20, 2022

Application process details.

Application form: Fill out the Google application form here by close of business Monday, September 5 application deadline.

Application fee: $10 for non-MAP members. Submit your fee by clicking on "Get Involved", "Donate" on MAP's website and simply adjust the fee to $10. Please attach your payment receipt to your application. Checks can be made payable to: Maryland Art Place | c/o Benefit | 218 West Saratoga Street Baltimore, MD 21201 Member of MAP? Your submission fee will be waived. Please make a note on your submission that you are a member!

Timeline.

July 28 : Release Call

: Release Call Monday, September 5 : Application deadline.

: Application deadline. Week of September 12 : Artist studio visits/interviews (note: visits will be virtual).

: Artist studio visits/interviews (note: visits will be virtual). September 30 : Awarded artist announced.

: Awarded artist announced. September 23 – October 19 : Printing/production. Artist signs and numbers prints.

– : Printing/production. Artist signs and numbers prints. Thursday, October 20, 2022 : Women in Cybersecurity reception

About the Women in Cybersecurity reception.

Bringing together women from across the region and all different points on the career spectrum, this event will be an opportunity to get together and share what we are all passionate about—empowering women to succeed in the cybersecurity field. Leaders from industry, academia, and government can reconnect and strengthen existing relationships while building new ones. Those just starting out in their careers have the chance to meet the technical and business professionals who are shaping the future of cybersecurity. This invitation-only event will be held at the International Spy Museum at L'Enfant Plaza overlooking the Washington Monument and the Capitol in Washington, DC. To learn more, visit the event website. Limited sponsorship opportunities are available for companies passionate about empowering women to succeed in cybersecurity.

The CyberWire & the arts.

The CyberWire believes that having a thriving arts community is critical to the future of the state of Maryland—the place they have made their home. "Artists challenge the way we see and think about the world, and about ourselves—without this, we don't learn, and we don't grow; their work brings about new ideas, changes attitudes, and shapes culture—without this, we stagnate. The arts community is a wellspring of imagination and creativity—this is the fuel of innovation. The arts contribute immeasurably to the world we see around us, and to our quality of life—this creates a vibrant culture that attracts new residents, businesses, and sustains those that have already made their home here. We believe the arts are invaluable and desire our employees and their families to live and work in a visually and intellectually vibrant state for decades to come." – The CyberWire team.

About Maryland Art Place (MAP).

Maryland Art Place (MAP) inspires, supports, and encourages artistic expression through innovative programming, exhibitions, and educational opportunities while recognizing the powerful impact art can have on our community. MAP creates a dynamic environment for artists of our time to engage the public by nurturing and promoting new ideas. Visit their website to learn more.

SOURCE The CyberWire