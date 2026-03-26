Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards for Technology Invite Working Professionals, Teams, and Departments Worldwide to Nominate Their Technology Achievements

Recognizing technology achievements at every level, from local innovation to global impact, with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation that recognizes achievements across industries, today announced a call for global entries for the Globee® Awards for Technology, inviting working professionals, teams, and departments worldwide to nominate their technology-driven achievements for consideration.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com/technology/

Technology professionals, cross-functional teams, and departments across industries are encouraged to submit achievements related to software development, artificial intelligence, cloud computing, cybersecurity, data analytics, automation, digital platforms, and enterprise technology implementations. Eligible nominations may include contributions from engineers, developers, IT teams, product organizations, and other professionals driving measurable technology outcomes within their organizations.

The Globee® Awards recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, reflecting the broad impact of technology initiatives—from internal transformation projects to large-scale deployments affecting customers and markets.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. The evaluation approach is designed to provide a structured and consistent assessment of submissions.

Entries are open to working professionals, teams, and departments worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements and innovations across multiple industries and sectors. With participation from organizations and professionals around the globe, the awards honor excellence through a data-driven evaluation process.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards