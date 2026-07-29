The 3rd Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence Invite Achievement Nominations Across Every Industry Worldwide

Recognizing measurable AI achievements transforming organizations, products, services, workplaces, and industries through innovation, automation, and intelligent decision-making

SAN FRANCISCO, July 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are now being accepted for the 3rd Annual Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence, inviting organizations worldwide to nominate artificial intelligence achievements that are transforming industries, improving business performance, and creating measurable impact.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/artificial-intelligence/

The program welcomes nominations representing achievements across every area of artificial intelligence, including generative AI, agentic AI, machine learning, natural language processing, computer vision, predictive analytics, intelligent automation, robotics, AI governance, enterprise AI, AI infrastructure, data platforms, recommendation systems, conversational AI, and other AI-powered technologies and applications.

Organizations from every industry are encouraged to participate, including healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, retail, education, government, telecommunications, transportation, logistics, energy, life sciences, construction, agriculture, hospitality, media, professional services, and technology.

Eligible nominations may represent achievements by organizations, products and services, professionals, teams, departments, research groups, and brand, communications, and creative initiatives that demonstrate measurable business, operational, customer, or societal impact through artificial intelligence.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

The Globee® Awards for Artificial Intelligence recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communications, and creative, reflecting the many ways artificial intelligence is transforming today's workplace and business environment.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, recognizing that impactful AI innovations can originate anywhere and create value across every industry.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations and professionals worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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SOURCE Globee Awards