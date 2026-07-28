The 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact Invite New Product and Service Achievement Nominations Worldwide

Recognizing measurable achievements by new products and services that create meaningful impact for customers, organizations, industries, and communities

SAN FRANCISCO, July 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced that entries are now being accepted for the 19th Annual Globee® Awards for Impact, inviting organizations worldwide to nominate new product and service achievements that have delivered measurable impact across local, regional, and global markets.

Apply now: https://globeeawards.com/impact/

The program welcomes nominations representing achievements across every industry, including technology, healthcare, financial services, manufacturing, education, retail, telecommunications, transportation, government, hospitality, professional services, construction, energy, life sciences, agriculture, media, and other sectors.

Eligible nominations may include achievements related to new software platforms, cloud services, artificial intelligence solutions, cybersecurity offerings, consumer products, business services, healthcare innovations, financial solutions, manufacturing technologies, sustainability initiatives, educational tools, digital platforms, communications services, and other products and services that demonstrate measurable impact through innovation, customer adoption, operational improvement, business growth, accessibility, or societal benefit.

Organizations of all sizes are invited to participate, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government organizations, educational institutions, research organizations, and non-profit organizations worldwide.

The Globee® Awards for Impact recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communications, and creative, reflecting the many ways organizations create measurable impact through innovation and execution.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, recognizing that impactful products and services can originate anywhere and create meaningful value regardless of an organization's size or geographic reach.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent framework based on defined scoring criteria.

Entries are open to organizations and professionals worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards are organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across multiple industries and sectors. The programs use a structured evaluation approach involving participation from professionals across various industries.

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Hashtags: #GlobeeAwards #ImpactAwards #ProductInnovation #ServiceInnovation #NewProducts #BusinessAchievements #Innovation #CustomerImpact #WorkplaceAchievements #GlobalRecognition

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SOURCE Globee Awards