Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards Invite Organizations Across North America to Nominate Their Business Achievements

Recognizing workplace and business achievements from organizations of all sizes with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, organizers of merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation that recognize achievements across industries, announced a call for global entries inviting organizations across North America to nominate their workplace and business achievements for consideration.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com

The program is open to organizations of all sizes, including startups, small and medium businesses, large enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations. Teams, departments, and professionals within these organizations are also eligible to submit achievements reflecting their contributions.

The Globee® Awards recognize achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Submissions may include achievements related to business performance, leadership, operations, customer initiatives, digital transformation, innovation, workplace practices, and other contributions demonstrating measurable outcomes.

Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, ensuring that impactful work at every level—across industries and organizational types—has the opportunity to be recognized.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process, based on defined criteria.

Entries are open to organizations across North America and worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards organize merit-based, data-driven business awards programs with worldwide participation. Through 10 awards programs, the Globee® Awards recognize achievements across industries, organizations, and roles. The programs are open to organizations of all sizes, including startups, enterprises, public and private companies, government entities, and non-profit organizations. Evaluations are conducted through a structured, consistent, and transparent process involving participation from experienced professionals across diverse industries worldwide.

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SOURCE Globee Awards