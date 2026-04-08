Call for Global Entries: Globee® Awards Invite Organizations Worldwide, Including Southeast Asia, to Nominate Their Business Achievements

Showcasing business achievements emerging from dynamic and fast-growing markets with worldwide participation

SAN FRANCISCO, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation that recognizes achievements across industries, announced a call for global entries, inviting organizations, teams, and professionals from around the world—including Southeast Asia—to nominate their business achievements for consideration.

For more information and to submit nominations, visit: https://globeeawards.com

Southeast Asia continues to be recognized as a region of growing business activity, digital adoption, and entrepreneurial expansion across multiple sectors. Organizations operating in the region, along with multinational companies with a presence in Southeast Asia, are encouraged to submit achievements reflecting their work across evolving markets and industries.

The Globee® Awards recognize business achievements across category groups including products and services, company and organization, individual and team, and brand, communication and creative. These recognitions are part of 10 awards programs that collectively reflect achievements across business and technology domains.

Submissions may highlight a wide range of business outcomes, including market expansion, operational improvements, customer-focused initiatives, technology adoption, and cross-border growth. Nominations are welcomed for local, regional, and global achievements, reflecting the diverse scale at which organizations operate.

Entries are evaluated through a merit-based, data-driven process involving participation from experienced professionals across multiple industries worldwide. The evaluation approach is designed to provide a structured and consistent assessment of submissions.

Entries are open to organizations worldwide.

About the Globee® Awards

The Globee® Awards, a business awards program with worldwide participation, organize 10 awards programs that recognize achievements and innovations across multiple industries and sectors. With participation from organizations and professionals around the globe, the awards honor excellence through a data-driven evaluation process.

Follow: @globeeawards

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SOURCE Globee Awards