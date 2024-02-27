LONDON, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recent findings by Anthropic, an AI safety start-up, have highlighted the risks associated with large language models (LLMs), prompting calls for a swift review of AI safety standards.

Valentin Rusu, lead machine learning engineer at Heimdal Security and holder of a Ph.D. in AI, insists these findings demand immediate attention.

"It undermines the foundation of trust the AI industry is built on and raises questions about the responsibility of AI developers," said Rusu.

The Anthropic team found that LLMs could become "sleeper agents," evading safety measures designed to prevent negative behaviors.

AI systems that act like humans to trick people are a problem for current safety training methods.

"Our results suggest that, once a model exhibits deceptive behavior, standard techniques could fail to remove such deception and create a false impression of safety," the authors noted, emphasizing the need for a revised approach to AI safety training.

Rusu argues for smarter, forward-thinking safety protocols that anticipate and neutralize emerging threats within AI technologies.

"The AI community must push for more sophisticated and nuanced safety mechanisms that are not just reactive but predictive," he said.

"Current methodologies, while impressive, are not foolproof. There is a pressing need to forge a more dynamic and intelligent approach to safety."

The task of ensuring AI's safety is widely distributed, lacking a singular governing body.

While organizations like the National Institute of Standards and Technology in the U.S., the UK's National Cyber Security Centre, and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are instrumental in setting safety guidelines, the primary responsibility falls to the creators and developers of AI systems.

They hold the expertise and capacity to embed safety from the onset.

In response to growing safety concerns, collaborative efforts are being made across the board.

From the OWASP Foundation's work on identifying AI vulnerabilities to the establishment of the 'AI Safety Institute Consortium' by over 200 members, including tech giants and research bodies, there is a concerted push towards creating a safer AI ecosystem.

Ross Lazerowitz from Mirage Security comments on the precarious state of AI security, likening it to the "wild west" and underscoring the importance of choosing trustworthy AI models and data sources.

This sentiment is echoed by Rusu. "We need to pivot so AI serves, rather than betrays human progress."

He also notes the unique challenges AI presents to cybersecurity efforts. Ensuring AI systems, particularly neural networks, are robust and reliable remains paramount.

The concerns raised by the recent study on LLMs show the urgent need for a comprehensive strategy toward AI safety, calling on industry leaders and policymakers to step up their efforts in protecting the future of AI development.

For more on Valentin Rusu's take on LLM risks and the imperative for enhanced AI safety measures, read the full article here: https://heimdalsecurity.com/blog/llms-can-turn-nasty-machine-learning/.

Press Contact:

Maria Madalina Popovici

Media Relations Manager

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +40 746 923 883

About Valentin Rusu

Valentin Rusu is the lead Machine Learning Research Engineer at Heimdal, holding a Ph.D. in Artificial Intelligence. His expertise in machine learning and computer vision significantly contributes to advancing cybersecurity measures.

About Heimdal

Founded in Copenhagen, Denmark, in 2014, Heimdal empowers CISOs, Security Teams, and IT admins to enhance their SecOps, reduce alert fatigue, and be proactive using one seamless command and control platform.

Heimdal's award-winning line-up of more than 10 fully integrated cybersecurity solutions spans the entire IT estate, enabling organizations to be proactive, whether remotely or onsite.

This is why their range of products and managed services offers a solution for every challenge, whether at the endpoint or network level, in vulnerability management, privileged access, implementing Zero Trust, thwarting ransomware, preventing BECs, and much more.

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22623/3936516/2632001.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/heimdal-security/i/call-for-immediate-review-of-ai-safety-standards-following-research-on-llms,c3271877 Call for Immediate Review of AI Safety Standards Following Research on LLMs https://news.cision.com/heimdal-security/i/quote-valentin-rusu,c3271876 Quote Valentin Rusu

SOURCE Heimdal Security