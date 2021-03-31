Call for Nominations: 2021 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market by CEO Connection

SYOSSET, N.Y., March 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Connection® is accepting nominations for the 2020 Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market list. This list recognizes top female executives who are influencing change, driving innovation, and setting standards of excellence. They are influencers, innovators, and pioneers motivated to succeed and challenge others to do the same.

Designed to bring awareness to an underrepresented group, this list highlights the top 25 most influential women of the mid-market today. Updated annually, the list ranks honorees based on four metrics: annual revenue, number of employees, community involvement, and first impression on social media.

Nominations are accepted from the community at large. Self-nominations are also welcome. Qualified nominees are presented to a selection committee composed of business leaders, academia, and the media. This committee then reviews the nominees based on their influence within their industry and beyond.

The deadline for nominations is May 1, 2021. To make a nomination Click Here .

For more information go to The Most Influential Women of the Mid-Market .

