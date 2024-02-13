Call For Nominations as The Steinhardt Foundation for Jewish Life Inaugurates The Rose Lubin Jewish Pride Award

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Steinhardt Foundation for Jewish Life announced today that it will award $100,000 to an individual involved in the work of Jewish engagement and identity-building in North America, whose work specifically inspires or furthers Jewish Pride. The award will be split between a $70,000 gift to the individual and a $30,000 grant to the program or organization they have created.

Video about the Rose Lubin Jewish Pride Award The Steinhardt Foundation for Jewish Life was founded in 1994 by Michael H. Steinhardt to strengthen and transform American Jewish life so that it may flourish in a fully integrated, free society. Sergeant Rose Lubin, of blessed memory, for whom this award is named.

The Rose Lubin Jewish Pride Award is named in memory of the Atlanta native who fulfilled her dream of aliyah, at age eighteen, as a combat-trained soldier specializing in fighting terrorism. Deployed with the Israeli Border Police, Sergeant Lubin was off duty on October 7, 2023 when she bravely defended her host kibbutz and neighboring communities, helping injured victims to safety from near the Gaza border during the now infamous terrorist attack. Just weeks after the Hamas onslaught, Sergeant Lubin lost her life during a subsequent terrorist attack while guarding the Shalem police station near the Damascus Gate, one of the entrances to the Old City of Jerusalem.

"Strengthening Jewish pride and supporting a positive sense of belonging to the Jewish People is of critical importance for the future of this generation. We can think of no one who exemplifies Jewish Pride more than Rose Lubin," said Sara Bloom, Vice Chair of the Steinhardt Foundation.

The Steinhardt Foundation for Jewish Life was founded in 1994 by Michael H. Steinhardt to strengthen and transform American Jewish life in order to flourish in a fully integrated, free society. Michael Steinhardt co-founded Birthright Israel in response to the erosion of Jewish life in the Diaspora and to introduce young adults to the state, land, and people of Israel. The Steinhardt Foundation has also been a founding funder for OneTable, a project that empowers tens of thousands of young adults to engage each other in Friday night Shabbat dinner, Hebrew Public: Charter Schools for Global Citizens, The School of Hebrew at Middlebury College, as well as The Consortium for the Teaching of Hebrew Language and Culture and The Steinhardt Social Research Institute, both based at Brandeis University.

The Rose Lubin Jewish Pride Award is a cash award intended to recognize and promote an individual whose work in Jewish life exemplifies leadership, innovation, and creativity through founding a program, initiative, or organization that champions the Pillars of Jewish Pride described in Michael Steinhardt's 2022 book, Jewish Pride. By honoring individuals, organizations, and programs that exemplify these pillars, this award has the broader purpose of inspiring their adoption as central goals and aspirations throughout the Jewish world and of encouraging new initiatives based on these principles.

Individuals nominated for the Rose Lubin Jewish Pride Award must have created programs that exhibit and promote Jewish Peoplehood, Jewish Excellence, or Jewish Joy and their initiatives must demonstrate measurable impact, scalability, and financial sustainability.

To nominate someone for the inaugural Rose Lubin Jewish Pride Award, please visit https://steinhardtfoundation.org/jewishprideaward . The Award winner will be announced in September 2024.

Media Contact:

Judy Tashbook Safern

372905@email4pr.com

(516) 200-3805

SOURCE The Steinhardt Foundation for Jewish Life