Call For Nominations: HUD Secretary's Award for Excellence in Healthy Homes

WASHINGTON, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary's Award for Excellence in Healthy Homes nominations are open. In 2023, the HUD Secretary's Award for Excellence in Healthy Homes will be awarded to a single organization or group that best exemplifies the holistic approach required to create a healthy homes culture. Nominations must reflect the five impact areas described here , and the awardee must clearly demonstrate that the project or program has had an extraordinary impact in their locality and is replicable to other localities. Nominations should show the success of innovative solutions, with quantifiable health, economic, and/or societal outcomes.

Applications are due on July 19, 2023, and HUD anticipates announcing the winners in August 2023. Below is a synopsis of the award.

"The Secretary's Award for Excellence in Healthy Homes recognizes agencies, organizations, and Tribes that advance healthy homes while advancing affordable housing, strengthening environmental justice, and addressing climate resilience. Through HUD's Office of Lead Hazard Control and Healthy Homes, the HUD Secretary's Award for Excellence in Healthy Homes acknowledges innovative approaches, best practices, policies, research, and community engagement that make significant contributions to reduce exposure to health risks, environmental hazards, and substandard housing, especially for underserved communities."

Nomination information can be found here .

The submission link can be found here .

Media Contact:

HUD User

[email protected]

800-245-2691

SOURCE HUD's Office of Policy Development and Research