CALL FOR NOMINATIONS: LA CIVIC LEADERSHIP AND IMPACT AWARDS

L.A. Works Announces Inaugural Awards Hosted by The Los Angeles Football Club

at BMO Stadium to Honor Civic Leaders and the impact they have made in Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This is the final call for nominations for the inaugural LA Civic Leadership and Impact Awards. During this divisive time, the staggering number of nominations L.A. Works has received to-date to honor the outstanding contributions of businesses, nonprofit organizations, and individuals who are working to make a positive impact on the Los Angeles community is heartening.

Angelenos are encouraged to submit nominations by Friday, September 1, 2023 at www.laworks.com/civicleadershipawards.

"The LA Civic Leadership and Impact Awards will shine a light on Angelenos who are taking action to help make Los Angeles a thriving community," said Deborah Brutchey, Executive Director of L.A. Works.

Nominations are accepted in the following categories:

The Rising Star Award

Civic Leadership in Business Awards

Small Business, Big Impact Award



Empowering Communities Award



Climate Action Leadership Award



Pro-bono Power Award

Community Impact Award

Award for Civic Leadership in Education

Nominees will be honored at the awards event on Thursday, October 5, 2023, hosted by The Los Angeles Football Club at BMO Stadium. Special LAFC guest presenters and a lively lunchtime program will entertain and excite, making this awards event not to be missed. Sponsors include: the Los Angeles Football Club, La Raza Golf Co., Los Angeles Tourism & Convention Board, Capital Group, and Great Outdoor. Tickets will go on sale soon at www.laworks.com.

ABOUT L.A. WORKS

For more than 30 years, L.A. Works has mobilized volunteers to unite Angeles and inspire action for a more equitable LA. As the region's largest and longest running volunteer action center, L.A. Works leverages community-based volunteer power to ensure that hundreds of nonprofits, schools, and government agencies have the resources and capacity to meet their missions. The most vulnerable community members are often in need of multiple services that are provided by different organizations – for example, shelter from one, academic support for their children at another, and workforce training at a third. L.A. Works volunteers are right by their side, sorting and distributing food, tutoring youth, and coaching on resume building, to help break generational cycles of poverty. More at www.laworks.com.

