Call for Nominations: WoodWorks Announces 2020 Wood Design Awards

WASHINGTON, June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WoodWorks – Wood Products Council, a nonprofit that provides education and free technical support related to the design and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S., is seeking nominations for its 2020 Wood Design Awards. The deadline to submit a project is Sept. 30, 2019.

This year's categories include:

Carbon12 Exterior, Portland, OR

Multi-Family Wood Design

Commercial Wood Design – Low-Rise

Commercial Wood Design – Mid-Rise

Wood in Schools

Institutional Wood Design

Green Building with Wood

Beauty of Wood

Wood in Government Buildings

Durable & Adaptable Wood Structures

Nominations will be judged by an independent jury of design and building professionals, who will also select up to 10 projects to receive regional excellence awards. Program rules, category descriptions, and nomination information are available on the WoodWorks website.

"There's been a lot of focus on taller wood buildings, and it will be exciting to see some of those nominated," said Jennifer Cover, WoodWorks' President and CEO. "But the awards are a chance to celebrate excellence at many scales; to acknowledge the innovative use of new and traditional systems or techniques; and to recognize building designers across the country who express wood structure in creative ways."

Special consideration will be given to recently completed buildings, projects that utilize wood as a dominant structural element, and designs that exemplify new opportunities for wood construction.

Deadline and Eligibility

Award submissions must be received by midnight PT on Sept. 30, 2019. There is no cost to nominate a project and multiple submissions are encouraged. To be eligible, projects and nominated firms must be located in the U.S. and projects must be fully constructed by Sept. 30, 2019. With the exception of the Durability & Adaptability of Wood Structures category, Wood Design Awards apply to new construction only, which includes significant additions. Structures other than buildings are not eligible.

Past winning projects can be viewed in the WoodWorks project gallery.

Contact: media@woodworks.org

About WoodWorks

WoodWorks – Wood Products Council provides education and free technical support related to the design, engineering and construction of commercial and multi-family wood buildings in the U.S.A. nonprofit organization staffed with architects, structural engineers and construction experts, WoodWorks has the expertise to assist with all aspects of wood building design, including (but not limited to): allowable heights and areas/construction types, structural detailing of wood and hybrid systems, fire resistance and acoustical-rated assemblies, efficient and code-compliant lateral system design, alternate means of code compliance, and energy-efficient detailing. For assistance with a project, visit www.woodworks.org/project-assistance or email help@woodworks.org.

2019 WoodWorks Wood Design Award Winner:

Multi-Family Wood Design

Carbon12

Portland, OR

Architect: Path Architecture

Engineer: Munzing Structural Engineering

Contractor: Kaiser Group

Photos: Andrew Pogue

Carbon12 Exterior, Portland, OR

Carbon12 Interior, Portland, OR

