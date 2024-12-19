Call For Nominees for the 2024-25 VIN Veritas Award

DAVIS, Calif., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Veterinary Information Network (VIN), a worldwide veterinary community, is pleased to announce nominations are open for the Annual VIN Veritas Award. The VIN Veritas Award – from the Latin for truth – honors those who serve science and truth through courage and integrity.

Submissions are now open for nominations for the 2024-2025 Veritas Award. Nominees do not need to be VIN members or even veterinarians. But they must meet both these criteria:

They promote facts and evidence that benefit the veterinary profession or demonstrate contributions of veterinary medicine to medical science or public health.



They have overcome obstacles such as significant professional or public skepticism or doubts, threats, intimidation, professional, or personal attacks – and have persisted to make a real difference in the lives of animals or humans.

For science to benefit the world, it requires champions – people willing to face skepticism, ridicule, or even abuse – to ensure that data-supported facts rise above opinion, status quo, or disinformation driven by resistance to change, commercial interests, or politics.

The VIN Veritas award is bestowed annually upon colleague(s) who demonstrate extraordinary courage and integrity in the service of science and truth. Nominations are solicited from veterinary colleagues, allied health professions and interested public, with a committee choosing the honoree(s) each year.

Nominations may be submitted via this form https://app.smartsheet.com/b/form/9a34c5ce6cc34bcb9f4af5f37a82550d and are due by January 31, 2025.

