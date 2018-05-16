Call for Papers Now Open For 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., May 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical today announced a Call for Papers for the 6th Annual National Post-Acute Care Safety and Quality Summit taking place October 8-10, 2018 at the Willard Intercontinental Hotel in Washington D.C. Abstract submissions will be accepted through June 15, 2018. General registration is also now open.
The two-day event attracts peers from all sectors of the industry including: physicians, specialists, nurses, physical and occupational therapists, post-acute hospitalists, risk managers, case managers, transition managers, payers, research coordinators, operations leaders and others who work to improve safety and quality in the post-acute environment.
Abstracts should address one of the following topic areas:
- Improving health status
- Enhancing function
- Preventing avoidable harm
- Considering the patient experience
- Employing resources efficiently
- Sustaining the benefits
Full submission details and registration information can be found here: www.safetyqualitysummit.org.
About Select Medical
Select Medical began operations in 1997 and has grown to be one of the largest operators of long-term acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. As of March 31, 2018, Select Medical operated 99 long-term acute care hospitals in 27 states, 24 rehabilitation hospitals in 10 states, and 1,617 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 531 occupational health centers in 41 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2018, Select Medical had operations in 47 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.
