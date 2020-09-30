Call For Partners: Unbound Launches New Partner Program

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Unbound Tech, the global leader in cryptographic infrastructure, today announced a call for partners to enable managed service providers, system integrators, resellers, and technology partners to drive increased services revenue and new security solutions.

Channel community members who sign up will have access to Unbound's proven security solutions, sales and partner enablement, deal registration and partner portal while benefitting from existing platforms through APIs and SDK integrations. Unbound is committed to high-level of support during implementation, minimal IT interference throughout the deployment process and special training to the partner teams.

"This call for partners is timely and an opportunity to continue to grow and scale our sales efforts through multiple technology integrations and partner channels," said, Rocco Donnino, vice president of strategic alliances at Unbound. "More and more managed services providers, SIs and technology companies need to provide their customers with a trusted and integrated experience that protects their cryptographic keys, identity, and digital assets. With Unbound in their portfolio partners can increase revenue via a proven security solution that is in use by many of the world largest financial institutions, enterprises, leading technology organizations," added Donnino.

The partner program will enable the world's premier global technology and services companies to provide customers with integrated solutions that leverage its industry-leading multi-party computation (MPC) security ecosystem. Unbound solutions offer the channel community and their customers a mathematical guarantee of security, delivering unprecedented speed and scale.

Armand Widjaja, chief executive officer at Unbound partner Akar Inti Technology commented, "Our partnership with Unbound enables us to further accelerate the pace of digital innovation in providing our clients with a proven secured solution for the authentication and protection of their digital assets. Unbound's Key Orchestration Platform coupled with our world-class financial services and solutions deliver seamless integration that empowers business growth no matter how complex their infrastructure."

Unbound is committed to advance and elevate the partnership channel community while keeping an eye on evolving the solution in the constantly changing security ecosystem. The subscription-based solution generates growth in revenue with high margins to those who join the partner program.

Unbound Tech provides businesses key management and protection solutions that are easy to use, deploy, and manage across modern IT environments — enabling the cryptographic agility, efficiency, and control required to innovate and grow. Through the use of multi-party computation (MPC) technology Unbound eliminates the single point of failure in any cryptographic operation or transaction. The company's NextGen Key Orchestration Platform — which includes technologies from securing information with Unbound's Key Control solution (UKC), identities and endpoints with Crypto-of-Things solution (CoT), and financials via their Crypto Asset Security Platform solution (CASP).

About Unbound

In a world moving towards everything encrypted, signed, and authenticated, secure and operationally efficient cryptographic infrastructure is an absolute must for enterprises. Unbound Tech's solutions leverage the latest in MPC technology and have been selected to secure many of the world's largest banks and Fortune 500 companies. With a headquarters in New York and an international headquarters in Israel, Unbound Tech and its NextGen Key Orchestration Platform provides the cryptographic infrastructure to enable enterprises worldwide to easily secure and manage all their information and digital assets. Learn more at www.unboundtech.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

