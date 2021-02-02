Call for Student Research Papers on Corporate Social Responsibility and ESG Investing in Fixed Income

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Fixed Income Analysts Society (FIASI) in collaboration with Fordham University's Center for Research in Contemporary Finance and the O'Shea Center for Credit Analysis and Investment are inviting research applications for a FIASI-Gabelli School Student Research Competition on environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused investments and innovations. This co-branded competition invites undergraduate and graduate students to submit their ongoing original research on the topic of sustainable finance in fixed income or related markets[1]. Although the primary focus of this competition is to encourage student research on ESG in the fixed income market, research papers on the application of ESG principles in related markets but still relevant for fixed income will also be accepted. The purpose of the competition is to raise awareness of environmental, social and governance-based principles of investing in the fixed income markets as a research area, address challenges and opportunities associated with the integration of ESG in fixed income, promote the further development of ESG in the design of fixed income investments as well as corporate innovations and to gain more visibility for and encourage conversations among students, academics, as well as practitioners.

The competition will recognize up to eight research papers in year 2021, with each winning submission receiving an award of up to $5,000 and recognition at the annual FIASI ESG in Fixed Income conference scheduled to be held virtually on April 22 (Earth Day 2021) and April 23, 2021. Payments will be made directly to the recipients. This grant does not in any way preclude subsequent publication of the research in the journals of the recipients' choice. The recipients should agree to acknowledge this grant in all publications and presentations, and to present the research at a mutually convenient date following the FIASI conference.

All students from the institutions of higher education in the New York Metropolitan area are welcome to submit their research for the competition. Examples of student submissions include PhD. dissertations, Masters theses, Honors program theses, or any similar researches. Research papers coauthored between students and faculty are also welcome. Submissions from undergraduate, master, and PhD students will be evaluated in separated pools and awards will be chosen independently from these pools.

All submissions should consist of the following:

A cover page with title, names of authors, addresses and affiliation;

An abstract of up to 150 words;

A research paper;

A copy of (each) researcher's resume.

A review committee will select the winners from the submitted proposals. In making its selections, the committee will seek input from colleagues at both FIASI and the Gabelli School of Business finance area. The review committee will consist of members drawn from the academic community as well as the fixed income industry.

Research papers will be judged on the basis of the originality and relevance of the research question as well as the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the research methodology.

Applicants should submit their proposals to Ms. Pamela Huang ([email protected]) by March 20, 2021. Decisions will be made before April 15, 2021.

The competition is co-funded by the Fixed Income Analysts Society and Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business.

The Fixed Income Analysts Society (FIASI) was founded in 1975. It is a not-for-profit professional society dedicated to the education of its membership and the fixed income community at large. FIASI, serves its 350 or so members by sponsoring programs and workshops covering topics of current interest and presented by distinguished industry leaders. FIASI also sponsors an annual Hall of Fame ceremony to recognize the lifetime achievements of outstanding practitioners in the advancement of fixed income security and portfolio analysis. Refer to www.fiasi.org .

Fordham University's Gabelli School of Business is the only Jesuit business school in New York City. The Mission of the School is to inspire and empower positive global change; developing students into compassionate business leaders and supporting faculty and students in the ongoing generation of new knowledge. Its vision is to become a world leader in social innovation by inspiring and equipping its graduates to be business leaders who understand the challenges in sustainability facing businesses and the potential of harnessing the power of social responsibility for both financial success and societal impact.

[1] Submissions from both full-time and part-time students will be accepted. The research should reflect the student's own analysis and should contain a disclaimer that the research is not in any connected to or derives from a previous or current employer.

SOURCE The Fixed Income Analysts Society (FIASI)

