Call for Submissions Now Open for the 97th Annual Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

"It has always been the mission of the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards to open the door for students to explore their artistic talents, pursue their creative goals, and express themselves while gaining national recognition," said Christopher Wisniewski, Executive Director of the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers. "It's remarkable to see how teens use art and writing to speak their minds and shine a light on today's most critical issues, and we at the Alliance look forward to providing these teens with new opportunities as they set out on their creative journeys."

Students ages 13 and above residing in the United States, U.S. territories, or Canada, or enrolled in an accredited American school internationally, are invited to submit original work in any of the Awards' 29 art and writing categories, including architecture, painting, flash fiction, poetry, printmaking, and video game design. All works are blindly adjudicated based on originality, technical skill, and the emergence of personal vision or voice, first on a regional level by more than 100 local affiliates of the Alliance, and then nationally by an impressive panel of industry experts. Annually, the Alliance partners with individuals, foundations, and corporations to offer scholarship opportunities for students in certain categories or addressing particular themes.

The 2020 Scholarships and Special Achievement Awards include:

American Voices & Visions Medal : The highest regional honor awarded to one artist and one writer from each region.

Underwritten by Bloomberg Philanthropies, this award provides 24 students (two artists and two writers per grade 7–12) with scholarships and their educators with Awards. Civic Expression Award: Underwritten by the Maurice R. Robinson Fund, this award provides $1,000 scholarships to six students whose art or writing promotes responsible civic life.

: Underwritten by the New York Life Foundation, this award recognizes six students on the national level with scholarships for their work exploring personal grief, loss, and bereavement, and their educators with Awards. Additional scholarships are also available for two students from each of the following states: , , , , and . Select students previously recognized through the New York Life Award will have their work featured in the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards' newest publication, , as well as in several locations around the country as part of the New York Life Exhibition. One Earth Award : Underwritten, in part, by the Salamander Fund of the Triangle Community Foundation, this award provides four students with $1,000 scholarships for creative works that encourage the awareness of, and meaningful responses to, pressing issues of human-caused climate change, and their educators with $250 Awards. Special awards are also available for students and educators from Georgia , North Carolina , South Carolina , and Virginia .

The program's highest national honor awarding 16 high school seniors each with a scholarship for his or her writing or art portfolio; 30 Silver Medal with Distinction Portfolio recipients each receive scholarships. The Alliance/ACT-SO Journey Award : In partnership with NAACP Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics (ACT-SO), this award provides travel stipends for up to ten ACT-SO scholars, who receive National Medals, to attend the National Ceremony at Carnegie Hall.

Deadlines for submissions vary by region, with Scholastic Art & Writing Awards National Medalists announced in March 2020. In June, the Alliance hosts a week of celebration in New York City for students, families, and educators including a ceremony at Carnegie Hall. The Awards season will culminate in the summer, with the launch of the Art.Write.Now.Tour, a traveling public exhibition featuring select 2020 National Medalists' works. Writing recipients may have their work published in The Best Teen Writing of 2020, an anthology showcasing stories, essays, and poetry of teen authors, and art recipients in The Best Teen Art of 2020, highlighting paintings, photographs, drawings, and other works by teen artists.

About the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards

Founded in 1923, the Scholastic Art & Writing Awards are presented by the 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, and are made possible through the generosity of Scholastic Inc., The Maurice R. Robinson Fund, New York Life Foundation, Command Web Offset Co., The New York Times, The Herb Block Foundation, Blick Art Materials & Utrecht Art Supplies, Golden Artist Colors, Bloomberg Philanthropies, National Endowment for the Arts, New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, and numerous other individual, foundation, and corporate funders; and, for the National Student Poets Program, the Institute of Museum and Library Services and the Poetry Foundation.

For more information about the Alliance for Young Artists & Writers, visit www.artandwriting.org. Additional details about the Awards can be found in the Scholastic media room: http://mediaroom.scholastic.com/artandwriting.

