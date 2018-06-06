Call for Submissions Open for the Sixth HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award in Asia Pacific

"For the past five years, HIMSS and Elsevier have created a global platform for healthcare organizations to showcase their IT advancements. Since the inception of the Award, submissions have evolved with more large-scale projects," said Simon Lin, Executive Director, HIMSS Asia Pacific. "Last year, we received a wide range of submissions from department-wide to enterprise- and national-level organizations. We hope this trend continues and look forward to greater participation from APAC and our host country Australia."

Since 2013, the HIMSS-Elsevier Digital Healthcare Award has attracted over 193 submissions from 119 organizations across 30 countries. In total, the projects submitted have impacted over 41 million patients worldwide.

The two categories open for submission this year are:

Outstanding ICT Achievement - focuses on those who have harnessed information and technology to successfully advance patient care and safety.

Outstanding ICT Innovation - focuses on those who have creatively leveraged existing technology or developed ground-breaking new solutions, to significantly enhance patient care and outcomes, and drive greater ICT adoption.

Last year, the Award program witnessed strong participation from 18 healthcare organizations across APAC, recognizing five first-time recipients: The Royal Children's Hospital Melbourne (Australia) and Fudan University Huashan Hospital (China) won the Outstanding ICT Achievement Award. Aravind Eye Hospital - Pondicherry (India), Mackay Memorial Hospital (Taiwan) and Princess Alexandra Hospital (Australia) won the Outstanding ICT Innovation Award.

"We're very proud of how far this Award has grown to become a recognized platform for meaningful exchange of ideas and best practice, on how to innovate and implement technology to improve patient safety and quality. We look forward to receiving the submissions from our healthcare partners and providers across Asia Pacific," said Tim Hawkins, Managing Director, Clinical Solutions, Europe, Middle East, Latin America and Asia Pacific for Elsevier.

Judges for this year's Award are:

Bill Le Blanc , Executive Director and Chief Information Officer, SA Health

, Executive Director and Chief Information Officer, SA Health John Sutherland , Chief Information Officer, Ramsay Healthcare

, Chief Information Officer, John Daniels , Global Vice President, HIMSS Analytics, USA

, Global Vice President, HIMSS Analytics, Dr. Korpong Rookkapan, Hospital Director, Paknampo Hospital, Thailand

Robert Nieves , Vice President Health Informatics, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier

, Vice President Health Informatics, Clinical Solutions, Elsevier Dr. Aamir Ali , Health Informatics Consultant, Ministry of Health and Prevention, UAE

Submit your case study here or email HIMSS to enquire. Deadline for submissions is Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

Winners will be recognized on Monday, November 5, 2018, at the HIMSS-Elsevier Award Dinner Reception held during HIMSS AsiaPac18, in Brisbane, Australia.

