Call for Walkers: Register for the 38th Annual Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber presented by Hyundai

On Sunday, Oct. 4, thousands will participate in the iconic fundraising walk for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, New England's leading cancer center.

BOSTON, Apr. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Registration is open for the 2026 Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber presented by Hyundai. Scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 4, funds raised from the Walk support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.

The 2026 event will aim to raise $10 million in support of Dana-Farber's mission to defy cancer by leading the way in groundbreaking research and lifesaving patient care.

The Walk has raised more than $197 million for Dana-Farber Cancer Institute in its 37-year history and raises the most funds of any single-day walk in the nation. Participants have the flexibility to choose from four distance options along the iconic Boston Marathon ® course:

5K (3.4 miles): Starting at Dana-Farber's Longwood Medical Campus

10K (7.9 miles): Starting in Newton

Half Marathon (13.5 miles): Starting in Wellesley

Marathon (27.5 miles): Starting in Hopkinton

The Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber brings together patients, caregivers, and supporters to walk together against cancer. Along the route, participants will be motivated by Hero posters, photos and quotes from Dana-Farber patients, who are considered the heart and inspiration for the event. Walkers will also enjoy refreshments and cheer squads throughout the course.

The event will conclude at the Boston Common Finish Line, by the corner of Charles and Beacon Streets. Finish line activities will include a celebration with food, entertainment, and more. Walkers who prefer to participate virtually can complete their chosen distance from any location.

To register for the Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber or to support a walker, visit JimmyFund.org/Walk or call (866) 531-9255. Registrants can enter the promo code NEWS for $5 off the registration fee. You can also sign up to volunteer on Walk Day.

About the Jimmy Fund

The Jimmy Fund, established in Boston in 1948, is comprised of community-based fundraising events and other programs that, solely and directly, benefit Dana-Farber Cancer Institute's lifesaving mission to provide compassionate patient care and groundbreaking cancer research for children and adults. The Jimmy Fund is an official charity of the Boston Red Sox, the Massachusetts Chiefs of Police Association, the Pan-Mass Challenge, and the Variety Children's Charity of New England. Since 1948, the generosity of millions of people has helped Dana-Farber save countless lives and reduce the burden of cancer for patients and families worldwide. Follow the Jimmy Fund on Facebook, X, and Instagram: @TheJimmyFund.

About Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

Dana-Farber Cancer Institute is one of the world's leading centers of cancer research and treatment. Dana-Farber's mission is to reduce the burden of cancer through scientific inquiry, clinical care, education, community engagement and advocacy. Dana-Farber is a federally designated Comprehensive Cancer Center and a teaching affiliate of Harvard Medical School.

Dana-Farber is the only hospital nationwide with a top 3 U.S. News & World Report Best Cancer Hospital ranking in both adult and pediatric care.

As a global leader in oncology, Dana-Farber is dedicated to a unique and equal balance between cancer research and care, translating the results of discovery into new treatments for patients locally and around the world, offering more than 1,200 clinical trials.

SOURCE Jimmy Fund Walk for Dana-Farber