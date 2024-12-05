CALL HER DADDY'S ALEX COOPER EXPANDS HER EMPIRE WITH UNWELL HYDRATION

Hitting shelves New Years Day, Alex Cooper's debut beverage is here to redefine hydration as you know it



LOS ANGELES, Dec. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alex Cooper, entrepreneur, host of the #1 listened to podcast amongst women globally, Call Her Daddy, and founder of The Unwell Network, is ushering in a new era of hydration for Daddy Gang and beyond with the launch of Unwell Hydration™ – your new best friend… with benefits.

This authentic new beverage line was designed by women for everyone, because wellness isn't about striving for perfection 24/7. It's about making the most of every moment and embracing the chaos along the way.

"Women are often expected to juggle multiple roles and be everything to everyone, which is why I wanted to create a hydration drink that helps replenish what we give out," said Alex Cooper. "Hydration, however, is a universal need, and that's what truly matters — a drink that supports wellness for everyone, regardless of who you are."

Made with flavors and colors from only natural sources, each bottle contains over 700mg of electrolytes, a blend of B-complex vitamins and a gentle boost of green coffee extract to get you back in the saddle.

Unwell Hydration will be available exclusively at Target stores nationwide and on Target.com beginning January 1, 2025, for a suggested retail price of $2.49 per 16.9 fluid oz bottle and $14.99 for an 8 pack (prices may vary by store). Unwell Hydration will expand to additional retailers across the U.S. throughout 2025.

Ready to embrace unwellness? Visit www.drinkunwell.com and follow @drinkunwell on Instagram and TikTok for the latest.

About Unwell Hydration

Created in 2024, Unwell Hydration combines rapid hydration with targeted functional benefits to help you live your best unwell life – unfiltered, unapologetic and a little unhinged. Developed by Alex Cooper and The Unwell Network, the brand is ushering in a new era by promoting a wellness lifestyle that doesn't expect you to be something you're not and instead embraces everything you are. Unwell Hydration can be found at retailers nationwide. To learn more about Unwell Hydration, please visit drinkunwell.com or follow along on Instagram and TikTok.

About The Unwell Network

The Unwell Network, founded by Alex Cooper and Matt Kaplan – is a platform for this generation's unique voices that embrace social challenges and personal insecurities through honest conversation. The Unwell Network produces experiences for the most sought-after creators and talent across pop culture, beauty, fashion, lifestyle, and more.

Contacts:

Sarah Kemp

612-206-0291

[email protected]

SOURCE Unwell Hydration