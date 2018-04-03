Call It Spring and ME to WE join forces with celebrity change-makers to encourage purchasing with purpose

Available starting today, the #WEcallitchange capsule collection, which supports three pillars of change -- Clean Water, Education and Opportunity for Women -- is handcrafted by Maasai Mamas in a WE supported community in Kenya, using traditional techniques passed down through generations. This curated collection provides a tangible outcome through each purchase, trackable through ME to WE's Track Your Impact program. With a unique code, found on the back of each accessory, consumers are able to track exactly where and how their purchase has made a difference. Through the #WEcallitchange program, customers can track the journey of their impact in Kenya, which includes providing access to clean water, school supplies for children or business and leadership training for women. Call It Spring is taking their customers' contribution one step further -- in addition to giving 100% of the net proceeds from the sale of each accessory to ME to WE, Call It Spring is matching every purchase, giving them the power to double their impact.

"At Call It Spring, we want our customers to see us for who we are – a brand which champions global consciousness and views our world without borders," says David Bensadoun, Chief Executive Officer of The Aldo Group. "The Call It Spring + ME to WE collaboration is about going beyond the product to enable positive change in developing communities abroad. We're proud to collaborate with ME to WE on a project that empowers communities in Kenya by providing income generating opportunities for women, and at the same time provide clean water, school supplies and business training programs."

Advocates of change, Bailee Madison and Jordan Fisher chose the Opportunity and Water pillars, respectively, to support and embark on their life-changing journeys to bring their accessories and the #WEcallitchange program to life. Call It Spring has also united with a community of content creators and brand ambassadors, #GenerationSpring, to be the voice of the third program pillar, Education.

Jordan Fisher X The Clean Water Pillar

Jordan's pillar of focus, Water, inspired him to travel to the Maasai Mara (Kenya) to see the impact that access to clean water has on a community. WE's water projects include the construction of clean water systems, safe water tanks, handwashing stations and community education workshops focused on waterborne disease prevention. Access to clean water is one of the most effective ways to lift a community out of poverty as it reduces illness and allows girls to go to school rather than bearing the responsibility of fetching their family's water. The purchase of just one of Jordan's Clean Water bracelets ($10) provides access to clean water for one person.

Bailee Madison X The Opportunity Pillar

Showing that change can be made domestically to create lasting impacts for international communities in need, Bailee was inspired to host a traditional Kenyan beading circle in her hometown of Fort Lauderdale, Florida with a group of close friends and ME to WE Artisan, Mama Pasiyio. Mama Pasiyio is a celebrated spokesperson in Kenya who advocates for female equality and opportunity. Access to financial opportunity programs, like leadership and business training, empowers women to take charge of her family's future, breaking the cycle of poverty. Today more than 1,400 women in Kenya have been provided with the tools for economic self-sufficiency. The purchase of one of Bailee's Opportunity necklace ($12) gives one woman access to leadership and business training programs.

#GenerationSpring X The Education Pillar

On April 3, a community Digital Ambassadors from across North America, #GenerationSpring, will unite through their social platforms to speak to the importance of education using the hashtag #WEcallitchange. When children in developing countries are educated, they are armed with the courage and self-confidence to better themselves, their families and the next generation. They learn how to prevent illness, maintain infrastructure and secure sustainable livelihoods. The purchase of one Education bracelet ($10) provides school supplies to one child for one year.

"Being able to purchase products that make an impact is at the forefront of ME to WE," said Roxanne Joyal, CEO of ME to WE. "We're so excited to collaborate with Call it Spring on this brand new collection, which not only showcases stunning pieces handcrafted by Kenyan Mamas but also supports three key impact pillars in developing communities in Kenya—Education, Clean Water and Opportunity. With a single ME to WE purchase, consumers are empowered to change the world."

The collection of handcrafted accessories and are available to purchase at all Call It Spring locations in the US, Canada and online at metowe.callitspring.com starting April 3.

About Call it Spring

Call It Spring is the fashion destination for items you want and need now. Always fresh and reflecting the most popular trends, Call It Spring is a go-to brand for versatile footwear and accessories to complete any look. With a strong presence worldwide, Call It Spring has more than 500 points of sale across Canada, USA, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Call It Spring is an ALDO Group brand. Founded by Aldo Bensadoun, The ALDO Group is a world-leading creator and operator of desirable footwear and accessory brands. With 3,000 points of sale in over 100 countries around the world, the organization operates under two signature brands, Aldo and Call It Spring, and multi-brand retail concept, GLOBO. In addition to the Head Office in Montreal, the ALDO Group has international offices in Europe and Asia. Equipped with the values of love, respect, and integrity, the ALDO Group is as unique as its people. For more information about Call It Spring and the Aldo Group, visit www.callitspring.com and www.aldogroup.com.

About WE

ME to WE is part of WE. WE is a family of organizations making doing good, doable. WE is made up of WE Charity, empowering domestic and international change, ME to WE, a social enterprise that creates socially conscious products and experiences to help support the charity, and WE Day, filling stadiums around the world with the greatest celebration of social good. WE enables youth and families to better the world – supporting 2,500+ local and global causes by volunteering millions of hours of service, shopping daily with an impact, and raising millions of dollars that directly benefit their local communities and the world. Globally, our teams in Asia, Africa, and Latin America have provided more than 1 million people with clean water, built 1,000 schools and schoolrooms overseas, and empowered more than 200,000 children with access to education. WE was founded more than 20 years ago by social entrepreneurs, brothers Craig and Marc Kielburger. Join the movement today at WE.org.

