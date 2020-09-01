Call of Career Officially Launches Exclusive Platform for Senior-Level Opportunities Across All Industries

NEW YORK, Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As an emerging platform with $100k plus options ingrained into the proprietary system that helps senior-level executives in their job search, Call of Career now enables these individuals to apply directly for pre-scanned executive-level opportunities.

"When it comes to the job search process for executives, they have much different requirements than everyday job-seekers," said Amanda Stark, Sr. Vice President for Call of Career. "Many times, these jobs are kept confidential, or they are not even publicly announced. That's where we step into the picture."

Call of Career

Call of Career connects executives with businesses by partnering with executive recruiters across a variety of industries. By accessing their specialized recruitment network, Call of Career only provides a list of qualified jobs based on the applicant's requirements. This, therefore, saves them time, money, and resources sifting through irrelevant jobs across a variety of job boards.

Right now, Call of Career is working with over 20,000 verified recruiters, offering thousands of screened jobs for interested applicants.

"We have worked hard to construct a network that ranges from startups to Fortune 500 corporations," said Stark. "We're on a mission to bridge the gap for executives so they don't have to waste time anymore learning about job positions – many times after they are filled. Spread the word on the launch of our platform today!"

Call of Career includes a basic membership for candidates that is completely free, as well as a premier membership that includes additional benefits and features for a small monthly fee.

For more information, visit: https://callofcareer.com

About Call of Career:

Call of Career is your dedicated online job listing platform specifically designed to provide experienced executives and C-level professionals with the access they need to new career opportunities through a dedicated online portal. We understand just how competitive today's job market can be, and we see it as our duty to leverage our massive network of pre-screened opportunities to connect high-level talent with high-quality career leads.

One of the biggest incentives for our members is that our job listing platform saves them time. When it comes down to it, searching for a job is hard enough, and when you're a C-level executive, it can be even more difficult simply because it takes time and dedication to compete.

With Call of Career, we make it easier for talented executives to pursue new opportunities by providing them with all of the information they need to apply in just minutes – all in a single, easy-to-use platform.

Address: 99 Wall Street #608, New York NY 10005

Website: https://callofcareer.com

Toll-Free: (866) 393-4155

Related Images

image1.png

SOURCE Call of Career