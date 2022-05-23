Call to Action for Congress, the Veteran's Administration & Department of Defense

BARBERTON, Ohio, May 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Accountability and Transparency Alliance is holding a protest in Washington DC on June 4, 2022 at 10:00 AM. The March for Accountability is a multi group effort, comprised of other social media military base groups, to address the exposure of millions to the contamination at 600 plus military installations throughout the United States.

March For Accountability

The toxins found at these Army, Navy, Marine, Air Force and Coast Guard bases has affected the health of too many Military Families, Veterans, Civilians Employees and surrounding community members. This Joint effort is to demand a congressional hearing to address the very devastating health effects and financial hardships they are suffering significantly from, caused by exposure to dozens of chemicals and, in some instances, radiation. It is a problem that continues to affect our military today and very few are made aware of the dangers present, as seen in the most recent spill at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The Navy waited several months to inform them and it only happened after families started making complaints about the taste, look and smell of their water. The water issues continue there, despite the Navy denials.

The United States Department of Defense is the single largest polluter on the planet. The PACT Act, currently being mulled over in Congress, falls considerably short because it has excluded these veterans & families from it. It's like they have turned a blind eye to the very serious health issues they face daily. Congress is not keeping their promise to them.

Some of the previous residents of highly toxic former George AFB filed suit in the Central District of California last November for their exposure while living or working on or near the shuttered base. While they cannot comment on their cases, they wanted to do something to help the many Veterans affected with their Compensation and Pension Claims against the Veteran's Administration for exposure. They have been repeatedly denied any assistance by the VA, as the bill only addresses Camp Lejeune in the US.

The meeting point of the March for Accountability is in McPherson Square at 9:00 AM and the end point will be at the Vietnam Veteran's Memorial off Constitution Ave; where we will be placing flowers in memory of all the Veterans who lost their lives from exposure to Agent Orange. We are inviting people from any of the 600 bases the contamination affects, along with the general public, to please join us in demanding justice for the many poisoned and betrayed Veterans & families, whose own government has forgotten them.

http://maatalliance.org

https://fb.me/e/1FM3PKsc0

https://youtu.be/_nX96vc6R3M

For more information contact:

Lisa (McCrea) Tichenor

President of MAATA &

Lead representative for the

former residents of George AFB In Victorville, California

(330) 802-8546

[email protected]

SOURCE Military Accountability and Transparency Alliance (MAATA)