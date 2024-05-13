Call to Artists: Mural Opportunity at Violet Sky Rooftop Lounge

AUSTIN, Texas, May 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tribute Hospitality, LLC is proud to announce a call to artists for an exciting opportunity to design and paint a mural at the Violet Sky Rooftop Lounge, located at the AC Hotel Austin Hill Country, 7415 Southwest Parkway, Austin, TX 78735.

We are seeking a mural artist with a strong social media presence and the ability to capture the vibrant essence of Austin. The selected artist will be tasked with creating a mural that will become a centerpiece of our rooftop lounge, providing guests with an immersive artistic experience.

View PDF 81 San Marcos Hightower Historic Church of the Nazarene

Project Details:

Location: Violet Sky Rooftop Lounge, AC Hotel Austin Hill Country

Theme: Open, but should resonate with Texas culture and the Austin spirit

culture and the spirit Size: approximately 10'H x 20'W; Photos of wall space available at violetskyaustin.com/happenings

Compensation: The artist will be compensated upon completion of the work a total sum of $15,000 by check, which will include the cost of any supplies or materials.

Submission Requirements:

A current portfolio of work

A brief proposal outlining the concept

A detailed list of materials and estimated time for completion

Evidence of a strong social media following

Qualifications:

Must be a resident of Texas

Proven experience in creating large-scale murals

Ability to create and share a time-lapse video of the mural's progress

Strong social media following

Ability to capture time-lapse photography of progress daily to be used by AC Hotel, Austin Creative Alliance and any affiliates

Proof of Insurance

Must have own housing and transportation

Must be able to complete mural installation by August 31, 2024

Deadline for Submissions: June 30, 2024

In addition to the mural, the artist will play a key role in a philanthropic effort to support the local arts community. The mural will be marketed to bring awareness to the Austin Creative Alliance's initiative to raise funds for the acquisition of the historic First Church of the Nazarene, also known as the Hightower Building, located at 81 San Marcos Street in Austin. This effort aims to raise $2 million to secure ownership and enhance the space for the anticipated growth of this vital nonprofit organization and the greater artist community.

For more information, please visit https://www.violetskyaustin.com/happenings

To make a donation to the Austin Creative Alliance in an effort to acquire the Historic Hightower Building, please visit https://www.austincreativealliance.org/endorse-our-effort-to-own-our-building

If you are an artist and would like to be selected for this mural project, please complete the application and submit artwork here: https://bit.ly/3U6xHRE

Join us in this artistic endeavor to celebrate and support the arts in Austin!

About AC Hotel Austin Hill Country and Violet Sky Rooftop Lounge:

The AC Hotel Austin Hill Country is a modern hotel featuring a unique rooftop craft cocktail bar and restaurant that blends modern sophistication with the natural beauty of Texas Hill Country. It offers guests a luxurious stay with amenities that cater to both relaxation and adventure.

SOURCE Violet Sky Rooftop Lounge