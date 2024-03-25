Call Us the Civil Grand Jurors' Association of California (CGJA)

New Name and Redesigned Logo Announced to Boost Public Understanding of Civil Grand Juries

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Grand Jurors' Association has changed its name to the Civil Grand Jurors' Association of California (CGJA) and unveiled a redesigned logo. The move is intended to boost public understanding of civil grand juries and the work they do to improve local governments within California's 58 counties.

California's constitution requires the superior court in every county to empanel a civil grand jury made up of county citizens who serve a one-year term. Each civil grand jury is required to investigate and report on some aspect of county government. They also can investigate selected local governments including cities and towns, special districts, schools, and other public entities supported by local taxpayers.

Civil grand juries operate as independent watchdogs that conduct confidential investigations which normally result in reports with findings and recommendations for solving problems they have identified in government operations.

"People commonly mistake civil grand juries for criminal grand juries," said CGJA President Gary Cooper. "They are very different, and both serve important roles. Criminal grand juries are usually assembled by county district attorneys to consider criminal matters. On the other hand, civil grand juries are empaneled by the superior court to focus on improving the operations of local governments. Our new name and logo puts greater emphasis on the word, 'civil'."

The new logo features "CGJA" together with the shape of the state and a silhouette representative of California's bear. It is encircled by the words, "Civil Grand Jurors' Association of California."

The Civil Grand Jurors' Association of California is a non-profit organization comprised of former civil grand jurors. CGJA and its county chapters are committed to promoting, preserving and supporting the civil grand jury system through training, education and outreach. CGJA trains more than 1,000 civil grand jurors per year. Since 1850, an estimated 100,000 Californians have served as civil grand jurors. California's civil grand juries annually release about 300 reports on local governments every year. For more information about what Civil Grand Jurors' Association of California does, visit CGJA.org

The Civil Grand Jurors' Association of California (CGJA) is an all-volunteer, nonprofit organization 501(c)3 dedicated to promoting, preserving, and supporting the civil watchdog function of California grand juries.

SOURCE California Grand Juror's Association