"Call Us, We Can Fix It!" American Handy Is Prepared to Open Its' Doors in Las Olas

10 Nov, 2023, 10:34 ET
MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Handy—a Coral Gables based, cutting-edge residential and commercial maintenance and repair company with a touch of tech mixed in, has just launched its Fort Lauderdale Office located on Las Olas.
We specialize in assisting high-end homeowners, real estate brokers, and property managers in maintaining their properties and portfolios as well as helping them punch out their homes and listings, preparing them for market in an expeditious manner.
"We can offer a single tech or an entire team at a moment's notice!" Exclaimed COO Ernesto Perez.
