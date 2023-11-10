"Call Us, We Can Fix It!" American Handy Is Prepared to Open Its' Doors in Las Olas

News provided by

American Handy

10 Nov, 2023, 10:34 ET

MIAMI, Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- American Handy—a Coral Gables based, cutting-edge residential and commercial maintenance and repair company with a touch of tech mixed in, has just launched its Fort Lauderdale Office located on Las Olas.
We specialize in assisting high-end homeowners, real estate brokers, and property managers in maintaining their properties and portfolios as well as helping them punch out their homes and listings, preparing them for market in an expeditious manner.

"We can offer a single tech or an entire team at a moment's notice!" Exclaimed COO Ernesto Perez.

"We offer a seamless trade to trade process which cuts down the time in which we can complete a project!" Added CEO Rolando Suarez.

American Handy is a quality-driven maintenance and repair service where the quality we serve is backed by our experience and qualifications as certified general contractors, and, if that's not enough to convince you, a one-year warranty on all of our service and repairs.

In a hurry?
We issue service calls Monday-Friday from 8AM-5PM
with a technician available in as little as 45 minutes.

For more information call us at
833-426-3987
833 Handy US

Or email us at [email protected]
Find us at our website Americanhandypaintandclean.com

Franchise opportunities available outside of Florida

SOURCE American Handy

