Call2Recycle, Inc.'s Board of Directors Announces New CEO & President

As CEO and President , Raudys will further develop the organizational strategy, partnerships, operations and management of its National collection and recycling program, Call2Recycle ® . He will continue to guide the organization in its mission to optimize battery collection and recycling, as well as drive the organization's portfolio of innovative battery-related services and solutions.

"We are excited to welcome Leo as Call2Recycle's new CEO and President of Call2Recycle," stated Andrew J. Sirjord, chairman of the Board of Directors. "His extensive background in sustainability and environmental management will ensure that Call2Recycle continues to uphold its deeply-rooted mission to responsibly and safely manage batteries and related materials at end-of-life."

Raudys succeeds Carl Smith who becomes President Emeritus after more than 12 years of successful leadership as CEO and President. "On behalf of the Board, we thank and recognize Carl Smith's leadership and contributions to Call2Recycle over the past 12 years and wish him well in retirement," said Sirjord.

Having previously worked as the Vice President of Program Development for Call2Recycle, Raudys returns to the organization with a unique blend of public and private experience, including his most recent position as Environmental Director, Cloud Operations and Innovation for a multinational technology company. A published author and knowledge leader, Raudys also served as Senior Director Environmental Sustainability for Best Buy, Deputy Commissioner at Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and taught corporate environmental management at the University of Minnesota.

"I am honored and excited for the opportunity to rejoin Call2Recycle and assume leadership of this tremendously successful organization," Raudys said. "As the battery market continues to evolve, I look forward to working closely with the Board, staff, and stakeholders to build on Call2Recycle's strong foundation to help deliver the solutions necessary to meet our future goals."

Call2Recycle partnered with Koya Leadership Partners , an executive search firm that specializes in leading mission-driven searches, to conduct the national search for the CEO and President.

Since inception, Call2Recycle has collected and recycled more than 130 million pounds of batteries in the U.S. Despite the myriad of challenges brought on by the pandemic, Call2Recycle is on track to have a record-breaking year for battery collection thanks to the continued commitment of its extensive network of collection partners.

About Call2Recycle, Inc.

Call2Recycle, Inc. is committed to protecting and preserving the environment through responsible end-of-life management of consumer batteries, cellphones, and related products. Founded in 1994, the not-for-profit organization works on behalf of stakeholders to provide its consumer battery recycling program to consumers across the U.S. Visit call2recycle.org. Follow on Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn.

SOURCE Call2Recycle, Inc.