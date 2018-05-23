Call2Test Demos "ConnectComply" at NADCP Conference

CARLSBAD, Calif., May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Attendees at the NADCP's Annual Training Conference in Houston next week who visit booth #119 can participate in live demonstrations of ConnectComply, the innovative smartphone app from Call2Test LLC that makes regular drug test check-ins as easy as taking a selfie.

"When drug court and parole or probation professionals see how efficiently ConnectComply manages client rosters, they the quickly understand the value it provides," said Ed Larson, president of Call2Test.

ConnectComply was released by Call2Test in March and since then, the response among drug court program administrators and parole and probation officials has been strong, Larson noted.

Available for Android and iOS smartphones, ConnectComply makes random drug test check-ins for drug court participants as easy as taking a selfie. Parole and probation officers find the GPS geolocation feature of ConnectComply provides an alternative to ankle monitors.

ConnectComply allows drug court participants to quickly learn if they are due for a drug or alcohol test that day. By taking a selfie with the ConnectComply app, participants satisfy their daily drug test check-in obligation.

The ConnectComply app then automatically uploads the person's image, date and time the photo was taken, and geolocation data for that phone. In return, the person is given a message informing them if they are due for a drug or alcohol test that day.

For drug court administrators, ConnectComply automates the test notice process and produces test schedules that conform with industry best practices for secure, randomized drug test scheduling. Included in the ConnectComply program is Call2Test's proprietary algorithm for randomized participant selection and test schedules.

With ConnectComply, court administrators manage flexible, scalable and responsive test scheduling programs that eliminate paper record-keeping and fully comply with court directives. ConnectComply is based on an economical, cloud-based system for efficient participant management

Conference Demos

As a conference exhibitor (Booth #119) Call2Test is proud to support the National Association of Drug Court Professionals Annual Training Conference. The event is scheduled for May 30 – June 2, 2018, at the George R. Brown Convention Center, in Houston, TX.

Called the largest conference in the justice system to focus on addiction, mental health and recovery, the NADCP event will feature more than 300 sessions and offers continuing education credits for legal, judicial and counseling professionals.

According to NADCP, drug and alcohol abstinence coupled with random testing is a key component of a successful drug court program. The association's best practices note that drug courts must demonstrate the ability to manage and secure information regarding daily random testing schedules, evaluate the quality of testing services provided, and produce meaningful assessments of program results.

ConnectComply gives drug court administrators the ability to efficiently manage one or more offender rosters, quickly detect non-compliance, and generate reports for the general program or for an individual.

For probation and parole officials, ConnectComply's smartphone photo and geolocation features provide an alternative to ankle bracelets in verifying the identity and location of the person they are supervising.

Founded in 2010, Call2Test LLC is the the leader in random test scheduling for drug court participants. The company pioneered secure, automated random drug test scheduling by providing drug court administrators with an easy to use, toll-free telephone dial-in system for offenders that eliminates paper record-keeping and color-coded test prompts. For a limited time, free trials of ConnectComply and Call2Test are offered to qualified users.

