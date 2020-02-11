C.ALLA Luxury Lingerie Shows Off Italian Creativity, Originality, and Elegance

In C.ALLA's showroom, located in via del Lavoro. 85, at Casalecchio di Reno (Bologna), the new autumn/winter collection is ready to be discovered and admired. In describing this season's collection Carlotta Checchi says that she was "fascinated and inspired by the contrast between the mischievous darkness of the forest at night and the purity of the satin."

Carlotta named her company after a beautiful flower, full of symbolism. "This name embodies and reflects various concepts - she explains: class, grace, and sinuousness."

The new collection is elegant and stylish. Without losing sight of sensuality and eroticism, C.ALLA's shapes and designs are modelled on and perfectly fitted to the female body. The atelier not only produces panties, bras, nightwear, corsetry, tailor-made bridal underwear, but also men's underwear.

The fabrics used by C.ALLA include satin, lace and chiffon, muslin, tulle, organza, and the dermatologically and toxicologically-tested silver thread which promotes hygiene with its antiseptic properties.

The atelier offers three lines: The Basic line, characterized by essential elegance, the Luxury line, designed in the name of preciousness, and the Silver line, which is characterized by the innovative use of silver fiber.

C.ALLA's Lingerie is produced in Italy, and precisely in Emilia-Romagna. "I choose 'Made in Italy' as this is crucial to the ethos of my brand - the entrepreneur emphasizes – as I believe it is essential to support and boost Italian creativity and our country's great tradition."

