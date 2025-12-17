Orange County's Premier Litigation Firm Celebrates 42 Years of Excellence with Spectacular New 45,000 Square Foot Office Space

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Callahan & Blaine, Orange County's premier trial and litigation firm, announced today its relocation on January 1, 2026, to a stunning new headquarters occupying the top two floors of the prestigious Newport Gateway building. The move marks a significant milestone for the firm, which has been the anchor tenant at Hutton Center in Metro South Coast for over 25 years.

Callahan & Blaine Announces Its Move to State-of-the-Art Headquarters at Newport Gateway

The decision to relocate reflects the firm's exceptional growth trajectory. Over the past 18 months, Callahan & Blaine has expanded by seven attorneys—representing 25% growth—and has solidified its position as Orange County's preeminent litigation practice. In fact, Callahan & Blaine was recently featured in an article in the Orange County Business Journal as one of Orange County's "Fastest-Growing Law Firms."

The 45,000 square foot headquarters, developed in partnership with the Irvine Company, was built almost entirely from scratch over the course of nearly one year and will be completed by December 21, 2025. The project was supervised by senior partners Peter Bauman and Javier van Oordt, both of whom are complex construction law experts

"After more than a quarter century at Hutton Center, this move represents both our firm's evolution and our commitment to Orange County," said Edward Susolik , CEO and President of Callahan & Blaine. "We have become Orange County's top litigation firm, and we felt it was important for our offices to reflect that achievement while providing our team and clients with a world-class environment."

A Legacy of Service and Success



Callahan & Blaine has been a cornerstone of the Orange County legal community for over four decades, earning a reputation for delivering exceptional results in high-stakes litigation. During the last 42 years, Callahan & Blaine has achieved record-breaking verdicts and settlements across a diverse range of litigation issues. As Mr. Susolik explains, "We don't have a narrow focus in any one area of the law. Instead, our attorneys have expertise from both plaintiff and defense perspectives in a broad spectrum of complex litigation matters, including business and commercial litigation, catastrophic personal injury and insurance law."

Established in 1984, Callahan & Blaine has 32 world-class business litigation trial attorneys with over 750 years of combined experience, including senior trial partners Michael Sachs, Brian McCormack, Javier van Oordt, David Darnell and Peter Bauman. In fact, all 32 of Callahan & Blaine's attorneys have at least seven years' experience, and the large majority have more than 15 years' experience.

Callahan & Blaine has a broad range of historic results. Most notable is the firm's $934 million jury verdict in a complex business litigation trial, which is the highest jury verdict in the history of Orange County. In addition, the firm obtained a $50 million settlement, which has been certified as one of the largest personal injury settlements in United States history.

In addition to all of its other areas of practice, Callahan & Blaine is the largest catastrophic personal injury law firm in Orange County. In the last 12 months alone, Callahan & Blaine has obtained the following settlements:

$11.25 Million (wrongful death bus accident); $8.5 Million (wrongful death airplane crash); $5.0 Million (premises liability); $5.0 Million (car accident); and $4.9 Million (pedestrian accident).

Beyond the numbers, Callahan & Blaine has built its reputation on serving the community with integrity and compassion. From representing families in wrongful death cases to securing justice in complex business disputes, the firm has consistently demonstrated that winning isn't just about courtroom victories—it's about changing lives and protecting what matters most to clients.

Managing Partner Edward Susolik, known as "The Rhino" for his focused and purposeful approach to litigation, has been instrumental in the firm's recent growth. With over 35 years of experience handling more than 2,000 complex insurance disputes and over 1,500 mediations, Susolik brings a strategic depth that transforms outcomes for clients. His mastery of insurance law—he has taught insurance law at USC Gould School of Law four times and has been an editor of the leading treatise in California on insurance law for 20 years —forms the foundation for many of Callahan & Blaine's litigation successes.

The firm's commitment to excellence extends throughout its entire team of 32 attorneys, many of whom have achieved remarkable results in their own right. For example, this summer, the firm made headlines by handling three trials simultaneously across California—a testament to the depth of talent and trial expertise within the firm. Further, senior partner Michael Sachs recently prevailed in a complex real estate law trial which resulted in a $110 million settlement. Likewise, senior partners Brian McCormack and David Darnell had major trial and arbitration victories which led to major settlements.

A New Chapter in Newport Gateway

The new headquarters features panoramic views of Newport Beach, Irvine, the University of California Irvine, and the Back Bay—particularly breathtaking at sunset. The building will prominently display "C&B" signage, marking Callahan & Blaine's continued presence as a landmark institution in Orange County.

"This is more than just a new office," Susolik noted. "It's a statement about our commitment to Orange County and our vision for the future. We've invested in creating a space that honors our past while embracing the innovation and excellence that will define our next chapter."

Grand Celebration Open House

To commemorate this historic move and celebrate the firm's 42nd anniversary, Callahan & Blaine will host a grand open house on Friday, March 20, 2026. The event will welcome clients, former clients, friends of the firm, and prominent attorneys and dignitaries from throughout Orange County.

The celebration will feature food and drinks, live music and entertainment, and tours of the new headquarters, which will serve as the centerpiece of the evening. Festivities will continue well into the night, offering the Orange County legal community and business leaders an opportunity to experience the new Callahan & Blaine headquarters firsthand.

"We're incredibly grateful for the trust our clients have placed in us over four decades," said Susolik. "This open house is our way of saying thank you and sharing this exciting milestone with the people who have made our success possible."

About Callahan & Blaine

Founded in 1984, Callahan & Blaine is Orange County's premier litigation firm, specializing in complex business and real estate litigation, catastrophic personal injury, insurance law and employment law. With 32 attorneys and a reputation for excellence, the firm represents both plaintiffs and defendants in high-stakes matters throughout California and beyond.

The firm's unique hybrid practice model allows its attorneys to bring perspectives from both sides of the courtroom, giving clients a strategic advantage in settlement negotiations and trial. Callahan & Blaine's commitment to aggressive, intelligent advocacy has resulted in some of the most significant verdicts and settlements in California history.

For more information about Callahan & Blaine, visit www.callahan-law.com .

SOURCE Callahan & Blaine