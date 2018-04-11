Callahan & Blaine Files Suit Against Uber and Hertz on Behalf of Passenger with Amputated Legs

According to Callahan & Blaine, the Uber driver had rented his vehicle through Hertz, solely to drive for Uber. The lawsuit alleges that but for the Hertz/Uber enterprise, the driver would not have had a vehicle.

Edward Susolik, senior partner at Callahan & Blaine, explained, "This lawsuit is about corporate accountability and responsibility. Uber and Hertz are making millions of dollars by hiring drivers with rented vehicles, resulting in numerous catastrophic accidents, leaving many innocent third parties profoundly injured or dead. This enterprise is very similar to a taxi company, but without any licensing, regulation, training, supervision or maintenance. Through this rental program, it is no longer a peer-to-peer barter system. The renters of the Hertz vehicles, contacted through advertising to drivers by Uber, become for all intents and purposes Uber employees by virtue of the control that Uber has. Uber must therefore accept the responsibilities of an employer, including financial responsibility for accidents. Instead, Uber purports to call the drivers independent contractors and attempts to avoid the costs associated with having employees. We intend to change this system through this litigation."

The case is Brendan Brock v. Uber, et. al., OCSC Case No. BC701358.

