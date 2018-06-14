Callahan Financial Planning Expanding with New Services, Staff

"These services allow us to proactively identify and adapt to changes in clients' financial situations in light of changes to the tax code," says William A. Callahan, President & Chief Investment Officer, Callahan Financial Planning Company.

"We see significant value for our clients in coordinating planning for their income tax situations by working directly with our clients' tax advisors. We believe this coordination can improve a client's overall situation significantly, by allowing for better timing of income tax events, retirement, and investment planning, among other things."

Tax code changes that may affect clients include new marginal tax brackets, new tax rules for pass-through entities such as partnerships and S-corporations, new standard deduction amounts, and changes to itemized deductions and personal exemptions.

As part of this client service expansion, Callahan Financial Planning has hired two new staff members: Rebecca Barnes, Tax & Financial Planning Associate, and Sara Rice, Client Service Associate.

Callahan Financial Planning, located at 3157 Farnam St., opened in September 2010 and now manages $115 million in assets. In 2015, the firm expanded by building a new Midtown Crossing office, including more conference, office, and collaborative-working spaces.

Callahan says the firm's steady success can be attributed to its "fee-only" business model, which supports a corporate philosophy of providing completely un-biased financial advice: "We are paid directly by our clients and do not receive commissions or other compensation. Clients seek out Callahan Financial Planning because we provide financial planning and investment advice without fear of a sales pitch, sales commission, or other hidden fees."

An SEC-registered investment adviser, Callahan Financial Planning's services include integrated planning for retirement decision-making, investment portfolio management, income tax planning, and planning around significant life events for individuals and families.

