Callahan Financial Planning Opens 2nd Nebraska Financial Advisory Practice in Lincoln, NE

LINCOLN, Neb., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callahan Financial Planning, a special form of financial planning and investment advisory company, has announced the opening of an office with Financial Advisors in Lincoln, NE . The office is located at 233 S 13th Street, 11th Floor, Lincoln, NE 68508 in the U.S. Bank tower in downtown Lincoln.

Clients will be served by a team of 4 Certified Financial Planner™ (CFP®) practitioners , an IRS Enrolled Agent, a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA®) charterholder, and client-supporting staff.

Callahan Financial Planning has seen significant growth since opening in 2010, as it pursues bringing its popular holistic, fee-only financial planning to more families across the country. The firm now manages more than $150 million in assets and is based in Nebraska. The company recently opened several San FranciscoBay Area offices following an acquisition there, and has a Denver, CO and new San Rafael, CA offices planned next.

From this Lincoln, Nebraska office, Callahan Financial Planning anticipates serving clients throughout Nebraska, including residents of Columbus, Grand Island, Kearney, Fremont, Norfolk, Nebraska City, North Platte, and other nearby communities, in addition to the existing Omaha office.

The planning services provided at the Lincoln office are designed to integrate one's life goals with strategic planning around investments, estate planning, retirement, and income tax planning and tax preparation.

A typical client begins working with Callahan Financial Planning to prepare for retirement, and we recommend their financial advisory engagement include advice on reaching an investment portfolio with a level of risk appropriate for their age and situation, addressing any concentrated stock or stock options , and full coordination of income taxes and tax preparation.

Callahan Financial Planning Company is federally registered as an investment advisory firm with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and in the states of Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, California, and Texas. Financial advice from the firm is always fee-only, and in a fiduciary capacity, which ensures conflicts of interest are avoided or minimized when providing financial advice to consumers.

