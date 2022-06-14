Callahan's Gas- Centreville and Maryland's Surrounding Counties Premiere Propane Gas Supplier

CENTREVILLE, Md., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Callahan's Gas is proud to serve those in the Centreville, Maryland area and the surrounding counties in offering the best value for propane gas for utilities and appliances in households and businesses. Callahan's Gas provides propane gas, fireplace and heater installation or repair, and water heaters with over 80 years of experience. They offer free estimates, 2 year workmanship warranties, and level pay plans to avoid fluctuations in cost.

Propane is a very efficient and versatile fuel, offering many benefits over other fuels. It can be used for everything from heating homes in the winter to cooking and powering generators. Propane is a clean-burning fuel, so it doesn't produce any harmful emissions. This makes it better for the environment than other fuels, such as gasoline or diesel.

Propane's efficiency could help patrons save money on energy bills. Callahan's Gas' propane-fueled appliances are designed to use as little gas as possible to prevent wasting any energy. It has multiple control features, making it a safer fuel option for homes and businesses.

Propane heaters and fireplaces from Callahan's Gas can improve the energy efficiency of properties while providing reliable and comfortable warmth. When used in conjunction with other energy-saving measures, their products can reverse high energy bills. Propane water heaters also have a much longer lifespan than electric water heaters; and a much faster recovery time, so years of reliable hot water can be enjoyed without having to worry about replacing a heater.

Callahan's Gas' goal is to provide reliable, world-class propane gas options throughout Centreville, Maryland and the surrounding counties. Whether propane is needed for homes or businesses, Callahan's Gas is a one-stop-shop for all propane needs!

About Callahan's Gas

Callahan's Gas was created in 1937 by Lawrence M. Callahan, the current owner's grandfather. The business started out by selling small appliances and has sold everything from lighting and furniture to mattresses and radios. Mark Callahan took over in 1999. When you choose Callahan's, you're more than a client — you're part of the family. You can depend on honesty, care, and commitment to the Maryland area.



