Callahan's Gas Offers Homeowners More Options for Winter Heating

CENTREVILLE, Md., Dec. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Callahan's Gas & Appliance in Centreville is proud to offer heating service and installation options for homeowners on the mid-shore of the Delmarva Peninsula. Services include propane gas delivery, gas appliance repair, fireplace sales and installation, and water heater repair.

"We want to help homeowners stay warm and cozy throughout the end of 2021 and into 2022," said Mark Callahan, owner of Callahan's Gas & Appliance. "We've been in business since 1937, and every year, we work hard to make sure people have the heat and fuel they need for the winter months."

Homeowners who are looking to replace old appliances with new propane gas options can contact Callahan's for a free estimate on propane sales, installation, and repair. They offer a Level Pay Plan that can help give customers control of their propane bill as the costs fluctuate throughout the year. Factors such as usage, weather patterns, previous heating bills, and the energy efficiency of a customer's home are taken into account when setting up a system.

For those looking for fireplace or heater installation, Callahan's offers professional service options. Products include garage heaters, wall heaters, outdoor fireplaces, indoor fireplaces, living space heaters, and more. Callahan's installs fireplaces from leading brands, including White Mountain Hearth, RH Peterson, and Eiklor Flames.

"We know how important form, function, and aesthetics are when it comes to a fireplace," said Mark Callahan. "We love being able to offer our customers various options for a new fireplace or heater that can keep their home warm and serve as a gathering place for friends and family."

Callahan's also offers water heater repair in the Centreville area, handling installation, service, and replacement. For those who have water heaters that are past their life expectancy or that are driving up their monthly energy costs, Callahan's can provide an affordable upgrade. Customers can choose from traditional and tankless water heater models, and Callahan's is an authorized dealer of Rinnai® tankless water heaters.

Callahan's Gas & Appliance has served Centreville and the surrounding area for nearly 85 years, and offers professional propane gas delivery, gas appliance repair, fireplace and heater installation, and water heater repair. For more information on services or to receive a free estimate, visit https://www.callahangas.com/ .

