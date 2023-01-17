CALLAHEAD Designs Specialty Portable Toilet Protecting the Health and Safety of the Elderly

CALLAHEAD New York's largest and most trusted portable sanitation company designs a revolutionary portable toilet exclusively for the elderly called the COMMODE Portable Toilet.

QUEENS, N.Y., Jan. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CALLAHEAD Corporation has been in the portable restroom industry since 1976, consistently designing and inventing new equipment to accommodate every situation and demographic. CALLAHEAD'S latest portable toilet design, the COMMODE Portable Toilet, and their overdrive production of safety equipment and services throughout the COVID-19 pandemic indicate that CALLAHEAD has evolved to a more of a health services company.

The COMMODE PORTABLE TOILET is a VIP portable toilet designed exclusively by CALLAHEAD with special features unavailable anywhere else. This one-of-a-kind portable restroom is more than just a portable toilet with a handwashing sink. It also includes safety handrails installed throughout its interior. The Commode Portable Toilet includes: Six Stainless Grab Bars - Flushing Toilet - Handwashing Sink - Soap Dispenser - Paper Towel Dispenser - Locking Door with Occupancy Indicator, and More.

The COMMODE Portable Toilet was designed by Charles W. Howard, CALLAHEAD's President and CEO, specifically for the elderly. The COMMODE offers our older generation the independence they deserve and desire when using the restroom with safety first and foremost in its design.

When seniors can safely and efficiently use the restroom on their own, it helps them retain their dignity. What makes the COMMODE Portable Toilet so unique are the six stainless steel handrails wall mounted throughout the interior to give the elderly this confidence. The COMMODE Portable Toilet has all the amenities for sanitary bathroom use, including a flushing toilet, toilet paper, a handwashing sink with soap and hand towels, and a separate non-splash urinal. It is also an excellent option for those using a cane, injured, or who require extra assistance when using the restroom.

The COMMODE design is a much safer option for seniors than a handicap restroom trailer or ADA portable toilet for many reasons. In fact, most do not realize a handicap restroom can be more dangerous for the elderly. A handicap restroom is designed with a very spacious floor plan to maneuver a wheelchair or ECV inside. The elderly who are not using a wheelchair or EVC are left without consistent, easy access to safety railings inside handicap restrooms which means a much greater chance of falling in the open floor space.

The COMMODE is the same size interior as a standard portable toilet which means constant arms reach to one of the six stainless steel wall mounted handrails for safety and security. The safety railings are conveniently placed around on both sides and behind the toilet bowl. These safety railings also offer the elderly assistance to sit down and get up with six railing options to choose from. Unlike handicap restroom trailers, the COMMODE does not have a ramp making it safer and faster for the elderly to enter and exit the portable toilet. Imagine the security and confidence the COMMODE Portable Toilet offers grandparents when they need to use the restroom.

Inside the COMMODE are all the amenities for comfort and sanitation too. The full-sized toilet seat has a closed cavity tank and foot-operated flushing system for easy and sanitary hands-free operation. The covered double toilet paper holder is conveniently located by the toilet seat. A separate non-splash urinal is also available. The handwashing sink also has a foot-operated pump for easy hands-free operation. Above the sink is a soap dispenser filled with antibacterial soap to kill 99.9% of germs and bacteria. A filled hand towel dispenser is also mounted by the sink. A built-in shelf, coat and hat hook, and mirror are also available.

This innovative portable toilet was designed and manufactured by CALLAHEAD and unavailable anywhere else. The COMMODE portable toilet rental for restaurants and bars, nursing homes, bingo parlors, parks, elder care and assisted living facilities, medical offices, special events, weddings, baby and bridal showers, churches, and synagogues, or any location in need of portable toilets to accommodate the elderly. The COMMODE Portable Toilet does not replace handicap restrooms and cannot accommodate wheelchairs or ECV's. However, the COMMODE Portable Toilet is the perfect addition to one of CALLAHEAD's handicap portable bathrooms or other portable toilets to provide a safe and sanitary restroom for senior citizens, which they very much deserve and will appreciate.

CALLAHEAD uses only hospital grade cleaners and disinfectants to ensure the world's cleanest equipment for the health and safety of the public. CALLAHEAD is the world's greatest portable toilet company, serving New York City's five boroughs of Brooklyn, Queens, Manhattan, Staten Island, the Bronx, and Westchester, Nassau, and Suffolk Counties. CALLAHEAD is a New York company serving only New York with 250 employees and 125 vehicles running daily to ensure the best equipment and highest sanitary standards for the health and safety of our customers. In business since 1976, CALLAHEAD is the most trusted and reliable portable restroom company with the most equipment options for all of your portable sanitation needs.

If you would like to learn more about CALLAHEAD'S equipment and outstanding service, you can visit www.callahead.com, or call toll-free at 1.800.634.2085.

