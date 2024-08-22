Callan Adds Alternative Investments Coursework to Its New Portal, Callan On-Demand Education (CODE)

Unique platform launched in April offers institutional investing education

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced the addition of its latest course offering through Callan On-Demand Education (CODE). This new coursework, Framework of Alternative Investments, focuses on private equity, private credit, real assets, and hedge funds. Unique to the institutional consulting industry, CODE offers Callan's decades-running coursework online, making it easier to teach fiduciaries and others interested in institutional investing how investment decisions are made at the largest, most sophisticated plans in the U.S.

"I am really excited about this initiative," said CEO and Chief Research Officer Greg Allen. "My hope is that, over time, the CODE platform will contribute to a better-educated institutional investment industry. This coursework not only deepens learners' understanding of the mechanics of institutional investing, but it also gives insight into how decisions actually get made in the boardroom."

In addition to courses on alternative investments, topics available on CODE include:

Good plan governance

Overview of the capital markets

Asset allocation and the importance of diversification

Investment manager search and evaluation considerations

Public market asset classes

CODE coursework ranges from introductory courses for college students, interns, and industry newcomers to advanced modules for asset management professionals, consultants, trustees, and investment staff at large institutions.

"By making this education broadly available at a reasonable cost and in a flexible format, we are hoping we can improve decision-making across the industry and ultimately create better outcomes for all stakeholders and beneficiaries," said Allen.

Each CODE course is developed by Callan's research specialists and is delivered in self-guided, digestible segments. Courses are designed for anyone wanting to learn more about institutional investing, including plan sponsors, asset allocators, retirement plan trustees, investment managers, investment consultants, retirement plan recordkeepers, industry interns, and students who are interested in pursuing a career in institutional investment management. Each "Learning Path" and select courses offer continuing education credits.

About Callan

Callan was founded as an employee-owned investment consulting firm in 1973. Ever since, we have empowered institutional clients with creative, customized investment solutions backed by proprietary research, exclusive data, and ongoing education. Today, Callan advises clients with more than $3 trillion in total assets, which makes it among the largest independently owned investment consulting firms in the U.S. Callan uses a client-focused consulting model to serve pension and defined contribution plan sponsors, endowments, foundations, independent investment advisers, investment managers, and other asset owners. Callan has six offices throughout the U.S. Learn more at callan.com.

