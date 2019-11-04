Callan Adds Catherine Beard, CFA, to Growing Alternatives Consulting Team

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Callan, a leading institutional investment consulting firm, announced today that Catherine Beard, CFA, joined the firm as a senior vice president in the expanding Alternatives Consulting group. Based in the Chicago office, Catherine provides consulting and research across alternatives, with a particular focus on private credit and diversifying strategies. She reports to Pete Keliuotis, executive vice president and head of alternatives consulting at Callan.

"Catherine brings tremendous value to the Callan team, including extensive experience and a strong reputation as an investor, consultant, and allocator," said Mr. Keliuotis. "We expect her to contribute strongly to our research, consulting, education, and business development efforts across alternatives at Callan."

Ms. Beard brings over 20 years of experience in the alternative investment space, working in investment research and portfolio management roles at banks, hedge funds, consultants, and asset management firms. Most recently, Ms. Beard was a principal and director of research at Blueprint Capital, a women- and diverse-owned asset management firm. Highlights of her experience also include senior manager of the private credit portfolio at the UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust, alternative credit sector head at Mercer Investment Consulting, and buy-side credit analyst on the Northern Trust High Yield team and UBS O'Connor's multi-strategy hedge fund.

Ms. Beard has a Master of Business Administration from the Kelley Graduate School of Business, an Advanced French Degree from the L'University Catholique De L'Ouest, and a Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Kentucky. She is also a holder of the right to use the Chartered Financial Analyst® designation.

"I am eager to join the Callan team to help bring broadened alternatives solutions to its deep client base," said Ms. Beard. "I believe that Callan is well positioned to build a first-class alternatives effort."

Ms. Beard is an additive hire. In recent years, Callan has significantly increased its alternatives research resources. Separate from Callan's Real Assets team, the Alternatives Consulting group focuses on private equity and debt, hedge funds, and other private investment vehicles—and now has 10 consultants with an average 22 years of alternatives industry experience

