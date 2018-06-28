Callan Capital Welcomes Olivia Zaiya, MBA, J.D., CFP®

"We are excited to welcome Olivia to Callan Capital," said Tim S. Callan, CFP®, CPWA®, the firm's managing partner. "Her hire is a testament to the growth we've experienced and the firm's commitment to bringing world-class expertise and service to our clients."

Zaiya brings legal and financial planning experience from her previous roles, including most recently serving as an Advanced Planning Consultant at Commonwealth Financial Network, where she provided financial advice on all areas of financial planning.

Zaiya holds a B.B.A. in Business from the University of San Diego and a Juris Doctor and M.B.A. in Finance from Syracuse University. She also is a Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) and a member of the State Bar of Texas.

About Callan Capital

Callan Capital, with offices in San Diego, CA and Austin, TX, is an integrated wealth management firm specializing in financial planning and asset management services for affluent families, executives and entrepreneurs. Callan Capital's suite of services include financial planning, asset management, executive benefit planning, retirement planning, risk management, tax minimization, estate and trust planning and philanthropic planning. Callan Capital provides clarity, direction and discipline to financial choices clients make everyday. Please visit www.callancapital.com, and read our blog at www.callancapital.com/blog.

